Lanelle Wright
Lanelle Wright is the floor leader for the Minnetonka girls basketball team.

There are no games on the schedule for the Minnetonka girls basketball team this week, so that will give head coach Brian Cosgriff not only more practice time, but also more time to get out and scout Lake Conference opponents.

Cosgriff realizes how tough the Lake is from his long tenure as head coach in his previous stop at Hopkins. This year the league is especially formidable with Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville all undefeated so far. Minnetonka is 4-1 with the only loss to Wisconsin powerhouse Hortonville, a team that is second in the state rankings.

