There are no games on the schedule for the Minnetonka girls basketball team this week, so that will give head coach Brian Cosgriff not only more practice time, but also more time to get out and scout Lake Conference opponents.
Cosgriff realizes how tough the Lake is from his long tenure as head coach in his previous stop at Hopkins. This year the league is especially formidable with Hopkins, Eden Prairie, Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville all undefeated so far. Minnetonka is 4-1 with the only loss to Wisconsin powerhouse Hortonville, a team that is second in the state rankings.
As the season moves ahead for Minnetonka, Cosgriff’s biggest problem might be finding enough minutes for all of the good players he has. Early in the season, he has used as many as 16 in varsity games, and in one contest he had 14 scorers. In a way, that is a nice problem to have.
“We are a young team,” Cosgriff said last weekend. “So it’s not about now, or January or February. It’s about how good can we be in March. We hope to have Tori McKinney back by February, and that would help a lot. She can guard any position on the floor.”
McKinney is rehabbing from and injury and is one of the Lake Conference’s best athletes - tall, lean and fast with good speed.
Those words also describe Minnetonka’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump, who scored 23 points Dec. 6, when the Skippers overpowered Waconia, one of their Section 2AAAA rivals, 64-46.
Scrappy guard Megan Corkery came off the bench to score 11 points. Even though she is not in the starting lineup, Corkery is third on the team in minutes played so far. Cosgriff knows he can call on her at crunch time.
Another key player for the Skippers is ninth-grade point guard Lanelle Wright, who has embraced the role of floor leader even as a younger player. She scored seven points in the Waconia game. Sidney Reed scored nine points, while Maddie Prondzinski, who played for Minnetonka’s state-champion tennis team in the fall, clicked for six points.
While he was happy to defeat Waconia by almost 20 points, Cosgriff said there is a lot to work on.
“We dribbled too much and had trouble finishing at the rim,” he said. “The other problem we had was 24 turnovers. There are a lot of things we can work on this week.”
Next for the Skippers is a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at East Ridge High in Woodbury.
