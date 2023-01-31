Lindzi Avar
Buy Now

Minnetonka girls hockey forward Lindzi Avar slides into the Maple Grove net, dislodging it from its pins Saturday, in the Skippers' 3-1 win. Dani Strom, the Crimson goalie, goes for the save as defenseman Addie Sillerud (29) joins the play.

Now that Andover has three losses, Minnetonka (20-2-0) has restored its No. 1 state ranking in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s Class AA poll.

If the Skippers can win out and take the Section 2AA title, there is a good chance they could go to state as the No. 1 seed. But the Minnetonka girls aren’t looking that far ahead. Their approach is one game at a time, one day at a time.

Tags

Load comments