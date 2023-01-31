Minnetonka girls hockey forward Lindzi Avar slides into the Maple Grove net, dislodging it from its pins Saturday, in the Skippers' 3-1 win. Dani Strom, the Crimson goalie, goes for the save as defenseman Addie Sillerud (29) joins the play.
Now that Andover has three losses, Minnetonka (20-2-0) has restored its No. 1 state ranking in Let’s Play Hockey Magazine’s Class AA poll.
If the Skippers can win out and take the Section 2AA title, there is a good chance they could go to state as the No. 1 seed. But the Minnetonka girls aren’t looking that far ahead. Their approach is one game at a time, one day at a time.
“There’s so much at stake,” captain Grace Sadura said earlier this season. “We know how it feels to lose a state championship game, and this year we have a chance to win one.”
The Skippers looked like champions in beating a tough Maple Grove team 3-1 in nonconference action at Pagel Activity Center. The Skippers had an edge of 41-16 in shots on goal, but even so, it was no easy win.
On Senior Day at the arena, two seniors teamed up for Minnetonka’s first goal. Ava Lindsay converted a pass from defenseman Josie Hemp.
A power-play goal by junior Kendra Distad put Minnetonka up 2-0 in the second period. Bella Finnegan and Lauren Goldsworthy had assists.
Later in the second period Finnegan scored with assists from Goldsworthy and Lauren Mack.
Kelsey Olson scored Maple Grove’s only goal late in the second period.
Two goalies, Dani Strom and Laney Gallagher, played for Maple Grove and combined for 41 saves. Sophomore Layla Hemp got the win in goal for Minnetonka.
Going into the last two weeks of conference play, Minnetonka and fourth-ranked Edina are both 6-1-0. Barring any upsets, they are expected to tie for the Lake title. Then they go their separate ways for the playoffs - Minnetonka to Section 2AA and Edina to Section 6AA.
