Minnetonka High’s girls tennis team entered the 2022 season with a huge target on its back as the defending state Class AA champion.
But no one was able to put a bull’s eye in that target in the State Class AA Meet last week when the Skippers repeated.
In the final two matches, the Skippers had tough tests. They beat Elk River 6-1 in the semifinals before shutting out a talented, young Rochester Mayo team 7-0 in the finals. During the regular season, Minnetonka had only two matches that could be considered close ones - 5-2 wins over Edina and The Blake School. It didn’t seem to matter which lineup coach Brent Lundell had for any given match. Minnetonka rolled with a group of players that was comfortable in either singles or doubles.
A good example of that versatility is senior co-captain Sarah Shahbaz. The defending state Class AA singles champ played doubles with senior Meghan Jurgens for an easy victory in the team finals against Mayo.
Asked to compare the 2021 state title to the 2022 state title, Shahbaz said, “It means so much more when you’re a senior. Winning last year was great - this is even better.”
Shahbaz added that playing doubles at state gave her a different perspective.
“Meghan and I are really good friends,” she said. “It was a lot of fun to share the experience of winning with a doubles partner.”
Junior Karina Elvestrom scored the winning point in the championship match against Rochester Mayo. Her point in second singles sent teammates into celebration. Kelsey Phillips, who was playing singles on an adjacent court, took a quick break to high-five Elvestrom.
“I took my match point by point,” Elvestrom said. “It was nerve-racking.”
Elvestrom, who won the state doubles title with her older sister Annika last year, will be back to lead the Skippers next year. For now, she is happiest for the 12 seniors who represented the Skippers this season.
“This team has so much depth, so much camaraderie,” she said. “We’re such good friends, and we always enjoy cheering for each other.”
Coach Brent Lundell, in his second season as head coach of the Skippers, never let his team get complacent or over confident.
He was smiling when the girls received their gold medals Oct. 26 at Baseline Tennis Center.
“Rochester Mayo is a very good team, top to bottom,” he said. “They’re legit.”
In the final team huddle after the awards presentation, Lundell told his players, “Take this in and enjoy the moment. This is a day you will always remember.”
