Minnetonka tennis team
Minnetonka's state tennis champions for 2022.
Kelsey Phillips, Sarah Shahbaz
Minnetonka tennis captains Kelsey Phillips (left) and Sarah Shahbaz receive the state Class AA championship trophy.

Minnetonka High’s girls tennis team entered the 2022 season with a huge target on its back as the defending state Class AA champion.

But no one was able to put a bull’s eye in that target in the State Class AA Meet last week when the Skippers repeated.

