Milos Spasojevic
Buy Now

Milos Spasojevic made great progress at quarterback for Minnetonka, passing for more than 1,300 yards in his junior year.

After a 5-4 season in 2022, the Minnetonka High football team has high expectations for 2023.

“Our expectations this year were higher than we finished,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said in reference to a 24-7 playoff loss to Lakeville North.

Tags

Load comments