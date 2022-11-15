After a 5-4 season in 2022, the Minnetonka High football team has high expectations for 2023.
“Our expectations this year were higher than we finished,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said in reference to a 24-7 playoff loss to Lakeville North.
After a 5-4 season in 2022, the Minnetonka High football team has high expectations for 2023.
“Our expectations this year were higher than we finished,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said in reference to a 24-7 playoff loss to Lakeville North.
With that disappointment came the realization that the Skippers were one of the younger teams in state Class 6A football this season.
“On offense, we consistently had eight underclassmen on the field,” coach Esch said. “And at times, there was only one senior on the field defensively.”
Much of the returning experience for 2023 is at key positions. Milos Spasojevic, the 6-foot-5 junior, will return as quarterback for his senior year. Also in next year’s senior class is a top running back, Roman Johnson. Duke Richardson, Tonka’s outstanding sophomore receiver, has two years left to work his magic.
“Milos will be electric next season, one of the best players in the state,” coach Esch said. “He will come in as our leader.”
Defensively, the Skippers will bring back three outstanding linebackers - Robby House, Dylan Hudgens and Malachi Boadi. House will be a senior next fall with Hudgens and Boadi returning for their junior year.
Hudson Poole will return for his senior season in the secondary, and Minnetonka’s Keagan Zabilla, who will be a senior, might be the state’s best kicker already with his 40-plus-yards field goal range.
“We lose 26 kids to graduation,” Esch noted. “Our senior class includes a lot of big, physical kids in the offensive and defensive lines.”
The good news, looking to next year, is that the Skippers had 72 sophomores out for football this season.
Numbers are rising in the youth program, as well.
“We want to recruit kids in the school and make football fun,” Esch said. “The kids on the team are always the best recruiters. Our feeder program, Tonka Youth Football, has record numbers this year.”
Esch added that there are off-season opportunities for youth football players in grades 2-8 at the Tonka Dome.
Looking at the final eight for the state Class 6A playoffs, Esch observed, “Two of the teams we lost to this season [Maple Grove and Centennial] are still playing this week [Nov. 10-11].”
Minnetonka gave top-ranked Maple Grove one of its toughest tests of the year before bowing 42-28. Centennial edged the Skippers 8-7 in a defensive battle late in the season.
“We had some good wins this year and lost some close ones,” Esch said. “The Maple Grove game was one of our best offensive games. Overall, it was another good season.”
Over the past two seasons, Minnetonka’s record is 13-6. With a lot of experience due back in 2023, the Skippers are anxious to move up in the state Class 6A ranks.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.