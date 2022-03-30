Minnetonka High senior Nolan Chez recently recalled how he first ventured into the sport of fencing.
“After I finished second grade, my mom and I were brainstorming about what I could do for a summer activity,” he said. “We had a catalog for Minnetonka Community Education, and she noticed that they offered fencing. She read the description, and I thought, ‘Fighting with swords. Yeah! Totally!’ So I tried it.”
Nine years later, Chez is one of the best high school fencers in Minnesota. In the recent state championships, he took second in foil to Mateo Wilkins, who is from the Rochester area.
“The chance to compete for the championship was a great opportunity,” Chez said. “I had seen the champions in the past, and it was an honor to be in the finals. Over the years I have had kind of a rivalry with Mateo. In the beginning it was close, and then he got the upper hand.”
Minnetonka High offers every varsity sport recognized by the Minnesota State High School League, but fencing is not among those sports. There are more than 50 Minnetonka athletes on the fencing club team.
“When I started with the club, we had about 20, so it has grown significantly,” Chez said. “Fencing is highly competitive and you can learn a lot of life lessons from the sport. Fencing teaches you to win and lose gracefully. You also learn patience and the importance of mental clarity.”
Paddy Murphy, who is Chez’s coach with the Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club, said, “Nolan’s success comes from two things. One, he is incredibly focused and a hard worker when it comes to the sport, and, two, he has a very strong group supporting him, not only from his family, but also from his club teammates. Nolan went to his first regional tournament last October at Northwestern University, and I think it really opened his mind to how high-level fencers move. Since then he has been working harder than almost any fencer I have ever seen and has been very focused. It was really awesome to see all of his hard work and dedication pay off with a second-place finish at state. Timing-wise, I think the biggest thing that pushed him through the semifinals, where he had been finishing at other tournaments, was really nailing down the idea of taking his time and putting more work into making his actions successful. Stick to a plan and have a good setup, and you will have much more success. This was the thing that really allowed him to win his bouts against people he had lost to the previous year.”
There are three categories of fencing - foil, epee and saber. The Minnetonka athlete competes in foil.
Chez gave a brief explanation of the differences for the three swords: “Each has different rules and target areas. For foil you have chest and shoulder target areas. Epee is the largest of the three swords and has a whole-body target area. Saber is more of a slashing style of competition.”
Since Minnetonka has 50 plus members in the fencing club, most students at the school are at least aware of it.
“There are mixed reactions at school,” Chez said. “Some think that it’s cool or interesting. Others aren’t interested.”
What does it take to become a successful fencer?
“Athleticism is only part of it,” Chez said. “There is a mental aspect, as well. The sport is kind of like a combination of boxing and chess. Height can be an advantage, but you can beat height if you’re quick.”
Since Chez isn’t very tall, quickness has become his forte.
Other boys and girls in the Youth Enrichment League Fencing Club look to Chez for leadership, coach Murphy said.
“Nolan is always willing to give advice and work with even our youngest fencers to help them develop in their own right,” Murphy explained. “If he isn’t actively fencing in a tournament, he is there cheering on his teammates as hard as he can and supporting them to the max. Go to a fencing tournament, trust me, you will hear him!”
Some students who haven’t tried fencing might wonder about the costs of participation.
“All you need to begin is a sword and a mask,” Chez said. “When you’re just starting, it’s not too expensive. But as you advance, the equipment is more expensive.”
This summer Chez hopes to qualify for nationals, which will be held in the Twin Cities. “I have to qualify by earning points in other meets,” he said.
By the time he graduates from high school in June, Chez may know more about his college plans. History is his favorite high school subject.
“A lot of colleges offer [fencing] clubs,” he said. “I have had coaches talk to me.”
As he plans his future, Chez looks back on that summer day when he made the decision to try fencing. Minnetonka Community Education still offers an activities book, in which others might find a perfect summer activity. These books are free and available in the foyer outside Minnetonka High’s West Gym.
