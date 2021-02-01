Lake Conference girls basketball fans saw a great game Friday, Jan. 22, when Minnetonka rallied past Eden Prairie 62-55 at the Eden Prairie High gym.
Eden Prairie led for almost the entire first half and took a 25-20 lead to the intermission. The second half was much better for Minnetonka, as the Skippers bolted past EP to win 62-55.
“It is always a good battle when we play Eden Prairie,” Minnetonka head coach Leah Dasovich said. “It had been a few years since we had won over there.”
Minnetonka didn’t point to any strategic adjustments at halftime. Dasovich’s message to her players was direct: “Take good shots and feed the hot hand.”
The hot hand belonged to junior guard Ki’ani Lockett, a transfer from DeLaSalle. Her outside shooting Friday night was on target and she led all scorers with 24 points. Lockett’s backcourt partner, junior Desiree Ware, drove to the basket with authority and scored 16 points. Eden Prairie had three scorers in double figures - Molly Lenz with 12, Nia Holloway with 11 and Destinee Bursch with 10.
“The thing that hurt us was giving up 21 second-chance points,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. “We need to make sure we box out better.”
Wiese was pleased with her team’s defense on Minnetonka’s two tough inside players - 6-3 senior forward Sophie Haydon and 6-1 ninth-grade forward Emma Dasovich - who both made the All-Lake Conference team last season. “We held them to 10 points - six for Dasovich and four for Haydon,” Wiese said. “But their guards hurt us. Lockett made some incredible step-back shots. She and Ware give them a good 1-2 punch.”
Minnetonka’s seven-point win at Eden Prairie was a follow up to what might have been the Skippers best game of the year, a 63-62 loss to top-ranked Hopkins Jan. 26.
“We had mixed emotions after that one,” coach Dasovich said. “Finally, Sophie Haydon told the other girls, ‘We can play with this team.’”
By winning the game over Minnetonka, Hopkins extended its three-season winning streak to an incredible 66 games. The Royals made it 67 with a 79-28 win over Edina Jan. 29.
Dasovich liked the way her team responded to the loss against Hopkins.
“We had good practices Wednesday and Thursday and got ready to play a good section opponent [Eden Prairie],” she noted.
Wiese is preparing her EP team “one game at a time” to challenge Minnetonka and Chaska for the Section 2 championship a month and a half from now.
“We have a lot of good guards and a lot of team speed,” she said.
In 7 p.m. Lake Conference games Friday, Feb. 5, Minnetonka travels to St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie hosts Edina.
Games at 7 Tuesday, Feb. 9, are Hopkins at Eden Prairie and Buffalo at Minnetonka.
