Saturday morning track is apparently a good fit for the Minnetonka boys team. The Skippers went to Edina’s Kuhlman Field May 15 and secured an 87-54 win over the host Hornets.
Minnetonka head coach James Finch had positive comments about many Skipper individuals as well as the collective effort.
He gave high praise to two of the Lake’s top distance runners, senior captain Austin Hunter and Nick Gilles.
It’s easy to see why Finch likes Hunter. He is a three-sport captain in cross country, Nordic skiing and track, and there’s no question Hunter is a charismatic leader.
“Austin is having a phenomenal season, and he is still cutting time,” Finch noted. “He is a student of the sport, who understands the physics of running.”
On Saturday morning, Hunter had one of his best days, winning the 800-meter run and competing for a winning 4x400 relay that also included Cosmo Guion, Walker Liu and captain Chase McPherson.
Hunter’s time of 2:02.52 in the 800 beat the times of two Edina standouts, Nick Idrogo-Lam and Charlie Koelbl.
Gilles, Minnetonka’s top runner in the 1600 ran 4:30.67 for the win, ending the winning streak of Edina captain Charlie Phinney, who ran 4:32.99.
“Nick is always looking for competition,” coach Finch said. “During the cross country season, he was the Lake Conference and Section 6AA champion.”
Speaking of Minnetonka distance runners, three of them dominated the 3200 Saturday morning. Senior Josh Koehnen won the race in 9:51.04. Second and third places went to Skippers James Thomas and Lucca Carlson. “James is an eighth-grader who shows a lot of potential,” Finch said.
Minnetonka hurdler Cade Conzemius was another standout performer in the meet. The junior won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.85 seconds. Edina placed 2-3-4 in the 110s with Edgar O’Brien, Hayden Hamilton and Reilly Shane. Liu won the 300 intermediate hurdles for the Skippers with a time of 43.52 and teammate David Allred was second in 43.83. Shane and O’Brien of Edina placed second and third.
The sprints were very competitive. Guion of Minnetonka took the 100-meter dash in 11.39, his season best. Teammate Jacob McCalla was second in 11.74 and William Hanson of Edina was third in 11.76.
Junior captain Joe Manser of Edina was the champion in the 200 with a time of 23.96. Minnetonka’s Conzemius and McCalla placed second and third. Minnetonka’s Chase McPherson won the 400 by almost 4 seconds with a time of 50.71, his season best. Edina’s Owen Simonsen took second and Sam McMillan of Minnetonka placed third.
Finch was pleased with Minnetonka’s narrow win in the 4x100 relay with Lucas Poey, Conzemius, McCalla and Guion running 44.82. Edina’s second-place relay of Roman Guevara, Colin Dorsey, Zach Thommes and Brady Anderson went 45.10.
Edina took the 4x200 relay with the team of Wyatt Erlandson, John Hubbell, Joseph Thommes and Kevin Yi. Minnetonka placed second with Andrew Hicks, Max Click, Noah Rooney and Jackson Fortner.
In addition to his running exploits, Chase McPherson won the high jump with a best of 5-2. Edina pole-vaulters O’Brien and Ryan Hermes were best for the day, both clearing 10-6. Edina’s Hanson won the long jump with Skippers Jordan Flesche and Liu placing second and third. Hanson’s best was a season PR of 22 feet, 1/2 inch.
Edina’s Dorsey won the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 3/4 inch. Edina’s Brady Anderson was second and Minnetonka’s Hicks and Hunter placed third and fourth.
Jack Liwienski had his best day as a Skipper weight man by inning the shot with 47 feet, 2 inches and the discus with 126-07. Noah Richards and John Nicpon of Minnetonka were second and third in the shot put. Ben Ingersoll and Nicpon gave the Skippers second and third places in the discus.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.