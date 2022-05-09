The weather this spring has been a nightmare for all high school sports, and especially, tennis.
Tennis suffered more than most activities because you can’t play on wet courts and it’s also hard to play a match when it’s 35 degrees outdoors.
Once the action finally got underway, the Minnetonka boys started fast with a 4-0 record, but then on May 3, they played defending state Class AA champion Edina and lost 7-0.
“We are fortunate that we have had indoor practice time,” Minnetonka head coach Howe Siegel said. “Williston, the Minnetonka Tennis Center and the Lifetime Crosstown have helped us with court time, and we have been able to practice indoors for all of our levels.”
The Skippers are an experienced team, and the top of the lineup is strong. Freshman Maddox Lundell, who played No. 1 for the Skippers last season, is concentrating on tournaments and training this spring, so he is not with the high school team. He is ranked among the top 150 in the country in his age group.
Nathan Keese, last year’s No. 2, has moved up the No. 1 singles position and has a 3-2 record in early matches.
Filling out the singles lineup for most matches are Mats Van Gorkum at No. 2, Ethan Chen at No. 3 and Sam Siegel, the coach’s son, at No. 4.
In doubles, coach Siegel has mainly gone with William Wheaton and Sohum Sodhi at No. 1, Sebastian Villaneauva and Jerry Zhang at No. 2 and Winston Wheaton and Neel Kashyap at No. 3. Brady Hines has alternated in for doubles.
The positive aspect of the loss to Edina was Minnetonka’s ability to play competitively in doubles.
In the No. 1 position, William Wheaton and Sodhi lost the first set 6-1 before charging back in the second set and losing a close 7-5 decision to Eddie Revenig and Humza Chaudhri.
Edina’s No. 2 team of Andy Norman and Julian Thym was tested in its 6-4, 6-4 win over Villaneauva and Zhang.
Minnetonka also had good moments in the No. 3 position where Winston Wheaton and Kashyap lost to Ben Thym and Matt Maciosek 6-1, 6-3.
The closest singles match was a Sam Siegel’s 6-3, 6-2 loss to Edina’s Thomas Loucks at No. 4. Both players won points as the result of long rallies.
Next for the Skippers is a Lake Conference test against Wayzata, last season’s state runner-up in Class AA. The first serves are set for 4 p.m. on the Wayzata High courts.
The schedule continues at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16, when the Skippers have a nonconference match at Shakopee.
