Approximately 3,000 high school hockey fans packed Edina’s Braemar Arena Saturday, Feb. 11, to see the host Hornets and Minnetonka battle for control of the lead in the Lake Conference boys race.
The only fans who were disappointed were those who love to see a lot of goals scored. On this night, it would be the goalies’ turn in the spotlight throughout Minnetonka’s 1-0 win.
“Minnetonka is really good,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “To have a chance against them, you have to play clean, limit your turnovers.”
Another must against a team like Minnetonka is to stay out of the penalty box, Giles added.
Senior goaltender Kaizer Nelson of Minnetonka had a perfect night, stopping all 19 of Edina’s shots on net. Edina senior Robbie Clarkowski used a quick stick and a sure glove to hold Minnetonka to one goal, but it was that goal in the third period that beat Edina.
Luke Garry of the Skippers cashed in from close range on an assist from Ashton Schultz.
Instead of sitting on a lead for the last eight minutes of the third period, Minnetonka continued to attack. Give Skipper head coach Sean Goldsworthy credit for sticking to his principles. Minnetonka never resorted to icing the puck any time the opportunity arose.
Even though Minnetonka’s top line of Gavin Garry, Javon Moore and Hagen Burrows didn’t score a goal, they kept the pressure on the Hornets.
Minnetonka did a good defensive job against Edina’s top line of Jackson Nevers, Mason West and Ryan Flaherty.
Special teams weren’t much of a factor in this game. Edina took three penalties and held Minnetonka to 0-for-1 on the power play. Minnetonka took two penalties, but didn’t have to kill a penalty since their penalties were coincidental minors.
With Saturday night’s victory, Minnetonka has taken sole possession of first place in the Lake standings with a 7-1-0 mark. The Skippers are 21-2-0 overall. Edina is second in the standings at 5-2-0 and 16-4-1 overall. Wayzata entered this week third in the Lake standings at 7-3-0 and carried a 16-5-2 overall mark.
For the section playoffs, Minnetonka and Chanhassen appear to be the top two in Section 2AA. Edina and Wayzata are the teams to beat in Section 6AA.
