Matt Vander Vort
Matt Vander Vort of the Edina High boys hockey team is outnumbered along the boards during the Hornets' 1-0 loss to the Minnetonka Skippers.

Approximately 3,000 high school hockey fans packed Edina’s Braemar Arena Saturday, Feb. 11, to see the host Hornets and Minnetonka battle for control of the lead in the Lake Conference boys race.

The only fans who were disappointed were those who love to see a lot of goals scored. On this night, it would be the goalies’ turn in the spotlight throughout Minnetonka’s 1-0 win.

