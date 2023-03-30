Although he has not yet seen a robin on campus this spring, Minnetonka High baseball coach Paul Twenge is pleased to see snow disappearing off of the turf at his home park, Veterans Field.
Ambitiously, he is hoping to have a game against Elk River there April 7, provided Mother Nature is willing to cooperate.
“Hopefully, we can get a couple days outside before then,” Twenge said as he presided over indoor practice last week.
The veteran coach has high hopes for this season after a rare trip below the .500 mark in 2022.
“I am enthusiastic about having guys back who played last season,” he said.
Senior infielder Jake McCuskey returns after making the All-Lake Conference team as a third baseman last season. He won a gold medal this winter as a forward for the state champion Minnetonka boys hockey team. Also back on the roster are senior pitchers Jack Kochevar and Enzo Cich, senior catcher Max Pederson, senior shortstop Will Koeppen, senior first baseman Will Johnson and senior outfielders Braden Storts and Ethan Binder. The latter made All-Lake honorable mention last season.
With that nucleus, the Skippers will have close to the same lineup they had last year.
“Jake McCuskey is the kind of player who just does his job,” coach Twenge said. “Jack Kochevar is stronger than he was last year. Max Pederson is another player who takes care of business. He loves to play baseball.”
At 6-7, Kochevar is among the tallest starting pitchers in the Lake Conference.
Regarding his expectations for success in the Lake Conference, Twenge said, “We’ll show up and play. St. Michael-Albertville is the team to beat after winning the championship last year. There are good coaches and good players throughout the conference.”
In addition to the returning pitchers, Twenge looks for help on the mound from seniors Kieran Haaland, Owen Robinson, Noah Veum and Aidan Bartz, juniors Max Nelson, Evan Kueppers, Milos Spasojevic, Nathan Wheeler and Daniel Musgjerd and sophomores August Berger and Lincoln Heitkamp.
Some of the pitching prospects are position players, as well. Although Kochevar, the projected ace of the staff, is likely to stick with pitching.
Max Pederson, the returning All-Lake honorable mention catcher, thought outside the box last summer and played for the Minnetonka Millers town team. He earned the starting catcher’s spot and played well in the State Class A Tournament. He was able to see college-level pitching and generally was able to put the ball in play as a hitter.
Twenge is looking at senior Joe Adams and junior Hudson Poole to compete for playing time in the outfield. Wheeler, Heitkamp, Berger, Kueppers and Spasojevic are among those competing for time in the infield.
