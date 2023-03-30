Jake McCuskey
Buy Now

Jake McCuskey is one of the key returnees for the Minnetonka High baseball team after making All-Lake last season.

Although he has not yet seen a robin on campus this spring, Minnetonka High baseball coach Paul Twenge is pleased to see snow disappearing off of the turf at his home park, Veterans Field.

Ambitiously, he is hoping to have a game against Elk River there April 7, provided Mother Nature is willing to cooperate.

Tags

Load comments