When Minnetonka met Farmington in the State Class AAAA semifinals June 16 at Chaska Athletic Park, the first inning indicated both baseball teams might score in double figures.
Minnetonka scored two runs in the top of the first, and then Farmington topped that with center fielder Carter Hendrickson hitting a three-run homer over the left-field fence.
Ironically, after that big first inning, neither team scored again, so Farmington advanced to the state-championship game with a 3-2 win.
“We were one hit away from tying the score, and maybe two hits away from winning,” Minnetonka head coach Paul Twenge said. “Our kids played hard, extremely hard. We just couldn’t get it done.”
With the loss, Minnetonka finished the season 16-11 overall. The Skippers fought through a tough series with Shakopee, winning two of three in Section 2AAAA to earn the trip to state.
Unfortunately, the Skippers lost a key player during section play. Shortstop Zack Zaetta was in the dugout at state with a cast on his injured arm.
“When you lose a player like Zack, it changes the dynamics of the game,” Twenge said. “He is our starting shortstop, our lead-off hitter and our closer. Zack knows how to close out a game.”
Brandt Puzak assumed the role of starting shortstop for Minnetonka’s two games at state.
“He did an excellent job,” Twenge said.
Stillwater came to state as the No. 1 seed and led Minnetonka 5-3 late in the contest. In the top of the seventh, the Skippers got busy offensively. Senor second baseman Duke Kiffin got the rally started by bouncing a double over the left field fence, and then senior left fielder Dillon Hanson hit a two-run homer over the left-center gap. Minnetonka held Stillwater scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, and then in the top of the eight, the Skippers got the break they were looking for.
An errant pick-off throw at first base allowed Daniel to go all the way to third. It was a daring call by Twenge in the third-base coaching box, and it paid off nicely. Daniel scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Then it was up to relief pitcher Caleb VanderPlas to complete his fifth straight scoreless inning for the win. He allowed one base runner before Daniel caught a line drive at third to end the game.
Minnetonka had no trouble putting the ball in play against three Stillwater pitchers and finished the game with nine hits. First baseman Charlie Hemer, right fielder Andrew Uglum and Daniel each had a pair of hits. Kiffin, Hanson and Walter Johnson added hits.
“Stillwater is a great program, and it went our way this time,” Twenge said. In the 2018 state-championship game, the Ponies shut out the Skippers 4-0 at Target Field.
What impact does beating Stillwater have on the Minnetonka program?
“For our players, it’s a game they’ll remember the rest of their lives,” Twenge said. “The experience was amazing ... to play in a game like that.”
Although the Skippers lost to Farmington, the semifinal game will also be memorable years from now.
Pitchers Zach Dohrmann of the Tigers and Karsten Kimsal of the Skippers put up a lot of scoreless frames after the action-packed first.
Dohrmann held Minnetonka to two hits - one each by catcher Danny Davis and first baseman Charlie Hemer. He had six strikeouts to go with three walks and one hit batsmen.
Kimsal allowed five hits in three innings. The first three men he faced in the first inning hit two singles and a home run. After that, he had the Tigers guessing. Kimsal had three strikeouts and three walks and left before the bottom of the sixth after 93 pitches. Reliever Ryan Lambert pitched a clean inning in the sixth in one of his best outings of the season.
Twenge didn’t deny that his team overachieved at the end of the season.
“Early in the year, our record was 2-5,” he said. “By the end of the season we had come a long way.”
Minnetonka will graduate 13 seniors, but Twenge said he expects the Skippers to be competitive again.
“The high school program and the Minnetonka Baseball Association work hand in hand,” he said. “There is always good talent coming through the portal.”
