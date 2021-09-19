Minnetonka and Edina are well-known and always well-prepared for their girls aquatics showdowns.
The biggest of those showdowns is, of course, the State Class AA Meet in November, but along the way the rivals also go head-to-head in the Maroon & Gold Invitational, a Lake Conference dual meet and State True Team.
Minnetonka opened the 2021 series with a win in the Maroon & Gold Invitational Sept. 18 at the University of Minnesota. The Skippers scored 661.5 points to Edina’s second-place total of 522. Another Lake powerhouse, Eden Prairie, finished fourth with 432. Stillwater edged the Eagles for third with 451.5.
The meet opened well for Minnetonka with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Paige Dillon, Quinci Wheeler, Annabelle Wentzel and Regan Miller swam 1:46.64. Eden Prairie took second place with Kessel Cripe, Caroline Larsen, Grace Logue and Greta Dunn. Edina placed third with Lauren Dewing, Ella Hall, Skyler Kieffer and Katie McCarthy. In the 200-yard freestyle, the top three were Sydney Dettmann of Stillwater, Addie Diaz from Minnetonka and Nadia Helm of Minnetonka.
Edina’s McCarthy won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.06. Minnetonka’s Dillon gave a challenge in 2:07.84 and Audrey Soetano of Minnetonka was third.
Regan Miller won the 50 freestyle title in 23.72, with Evan Johns of Stillwater second and Kieffer of Edina third.
The Karimi sisters from Edina, Shanze and Zara, placed 1-2 in diving. Maya Kelly of Stillwater and Natalie Smith of Minnetonka were third and fourth.
Edina’s Kieffer had a nice win in the 100 butterfly in 57.13. Close behind was Wentzel of Minnetonka in 57.39. Soetano of Minnetonka placed third.
Caroline Larsen of Eden Prairie won the 100 freestyle in 51.45 in a great race with Minnetonka’s Miller, who finished in 51.93.
Edina’s McCarthy became an individual double winner when she took the 500 freestyle in 5:09.08. Maija Kangas and Diaz of Minnetonka were second and third.
Perhaps the best race of the evening was Minnetonka’s touch-out win over Edina in the 200 freestyle relay. Tonka’s winning team of Rachel Shelstad, Wentzel, Diaz and Miller went 1:38.38. Edina’s foursome of Libbi McCarthy, Kieffer, Hall and Anna Schrag went 1:38.62. Eden Prairie finished in 1:39.10 with Larsen Eliana Auerbach, Logue and Dunn.
Eva Johnson of Stillwater won the 100 backstroke, with Minnetonka’s Dillon second and Maggie Rhodes third.
Eden Prairie’s Larsen achieved double-winner status with a victory in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.76. Stillwater’s Maddie Reed placed second and Wheeler of Minnetonka was third.
Minnetonka wrapped up the evening with a win in the 400 free relay. Dillon, Nadia Helm, Diaz and Soetano had a time of 3:35.84. Edina earned second place with Libbi McCarthy, Schrag, Katie McCarthy and Dewing swimming 3:37.89.
