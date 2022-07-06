Noah Breker of Plymouth, the 3200-meter boys track champion for Armstrong High won the recent Music in Plymouth 5K title with a time of 15:59.
Plymouth runners took the next three places, as well, with Alex Omodt second in 16:12, Owen Hansmann third in 16:59 and Gabriel Wiegert fourth in 17:26.
As usual, Plymouth’s Doug Keller, 64, won an age-group title. He was seventh overall.
Plymouth runners Alec Olson and Nathan Majewski placed eighth and ninth overall.
Ming Ma, 34, of Plymouth was the women’s champion with a time of 20:02. Edina’s Jennifer Biswas won an age-group title in women’s 30-35. Kathleen Miller, 62, of Plymouth also took a women’s age-group championship. Heather Weerheim, 40, of Loretto took age-group honors. Jennifer Dickman, 38, of Corcoran finished second in her age division.
Among the young female runners, Raychel Tong, 13, of Plymouth was an age-group champion and Lillian Schulte, 14, of Golden Valley was a runner-up.
Matthew Peterson, 55, of Plymouth was a men’s age-group winner.
Freedom Five 5K
in Wisconsin
Twin Cities area runners found success across the border in the Freedom Five 5K race July 4 in Siren, Wis.
Spender Davis, 29, of Chaska finished second overall with a time of 18:04.
Eli Puchner, 17, of St. Louis Park also had a good day, winning his age group and taking eighth overall in 19:30.
Elizabeth Weider, 16, of Shorewood placed third among all women and first in her age group in 20:06.
Kevin Knutson, 60, of Eden Prairie made a strong showing by taking third in his age group in 23:31. John Rebhorn, 64, of Maple Grove had a fourth-place age group time of 26:12.
Pam Louwagie, 50, from Eden Prairie took second place in her age group and was 19th among all women in 26:17.
