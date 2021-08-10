Peter Falcon takes
the Raspberry Run
Three of the top five finishers in the annual Hopkins Raspberry Run have connections to Hopkins.
Sakaiya Hussien, the third-place finisher in the 5K race with a time of 28:27, lives in Hopkins. Hunter Staack, who finished fourth in 28:28, ran on the Hopkins High boys cross country and track teams and lives in Golden Valley. Minnetonka resident Colby Branch, another former Hopkins High runner, took fifth in 28:29.
This year’s Raspberry champion, Peter Falcon of Maple Grove, ran 26:36 and second place went to Richfield runner Michael Hartnett in 27:02.
The race was an open event, and runners from neighboring communities flocked to Hopkins. Loren Hooyman of Edina took 18th place with a time of 35:44.
One of the leading women’s finishers, Sue Abrahamson of Wayzata, took 20th place overall in 36:26.
John Vodacek wins
the Raspberry Mile
The 2021 Raspberry Run also included a 1-mile race.
John Vodacek of Woodbury won the 1-mile run, finishing just ahead of Richfield’s Kevin Lewis. Highest among the west suburban area finishers were Dhruvil Patel of Hopkins in fifth, Thomas Lerdall of Plymouth in eighth, Jack Mulvaney of Minnetonka in 11th, Bill Feyereisen of St. Louis Park in 18th and Liam Sheeley of Edina in 22nd.
Urban Wildland
Half Marathon
One of the highlights of the race season in the south suburbs is the Urban Wildland Half Marathon in Richfield.
In the women’s race, which had 258 finishers, Eden Prairie’s Sarah Bartholomew, 28, was second with a time of 1 hour, 32 minutes, 58 seconds. Andrea Lee of Plymouth placed 10th and another Plymouth runner, Jane Morris, placed 14th.
The men’s race had 237 finishers. Joe Laue, 29, of Richfield took sixth place with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 7 seconds. Tony Lane of Carver placed eighth, Nathan Libra of Richfield took 21st and Bloomington’s Antony Rojas was next in 22nd place.
