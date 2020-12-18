The Time Tunnel takes us back to the year 1978 and Edina-West High’s state Class AA football championship.
Defense was the key to winning the title as West shut out four straight opponents in the playoffs. Those victories were 7-0 over Brainerd, 28-0 over Rochester John Marshall, 17-0 over St. Thomas Academy and, finally, 21-0 over Fridley.
“With the four straight shutouts we set a record that might be tied, but will never be broken,” middle linebacker Kevin McCoy said in an interview Dec. 17. “We were flying high in the playoffs. Our defense was confident and our offense was starting to jell.”
The 1978 season didn’t start out well for the Cougars with a 30-12 loss to Minnetonka in the Lake Conference opener.
Players found out early that there would be consequences for missed opportunities. “At the next practice we did crabs up and down hill for two hours on Saturday morning,” safety Tom Venable said. “Everyone remembers that morning. It was the defining moment of our season.”
Coach Stav Canakes’ message was a call to excellence. “We gave up only 36 points total the rest of the way,” McCoy said.
One of the most memorable wins was a 7-6 decision over Richfield. Linebacker Mike Weiss blocked an extra point to give Edina-West the edge.
McCoy said he and his teammates were used to winning. Coming up through youth football and sophomore ball, his class had four straight undefeated football seasons.
“We thought we were kings of the hill coming into our senior year, but then the loss to Minnetonka humbled us,” McCoy said.
The closest playoff game was the first one against Brainerd. Both teams had trouble reaching the end zone, and Edina-West squeezed out one touchdown on Brainerd’s home field.
“We made two goal-line stands that night,” McCoy recalled. “It was a tough game. Rochester Mayo was next, and they were supposed to kill us. We focused on stopping their big running back and our offense scored four touchdowns.”
While defense was the trademark for Edina-West during the championship season, senior fullback Mike Sullivan rushed for more than 1,500 yards to set an all-time Edina record. The offensive line, led by Gregg Bjork and Phil Krafft, was big and quick off the ball.
McCoy said Edina-West’s defense was successful because everyone played his role. He also gives credit to defensive coordinator Ron King.
“Coach King used to say, when they come at you, hit them hard,” McCoy said. “That way, they’d have to look somewhere else.”
That mentality produced seven shutouts and a 12-1 record over the course of a 13-game season.
McCoy was usually in the center of the action, and off the field he was always talking about football.
Jay O’Brien, who played alongside McCoy at linebacker, said, “Kevin was a wonderful personality and a great football player. We played a 4-3 defense, and that worked well with the personnel we had.”
Blake Johnson was a run stopper at nose guard, while John Olsonoski was another pillar in the defensive line at left defensive end. John Ryden at tackle and Gene O’Brien at end held firm on the right side of the defensive line with Kip Walquist backing them up. With McCoy, Weiss and Jay O’Brien, the Cougars had the best linebacking unit in the Lake Conference.
“We had speed in the defensive backfield with Danny Haire, Todd Appel, Dave Forester, Mark Wooldridge, Jim TenBroek, Kevin Kloewer and Brad Rickenbach playing the corners and Kyle Allison and Tom Venable at safety,” McCoy observed.
Looking back on the season from the perspective of 42 years, McCoy said, “Whenever we get together we talk about the four shutouts in the playoffs. We have an annual golf tournament, not just for football players, but for everyone in our class. The players still get together a lot.”
McCoy said the most fun was picking up the championship trophy after the win over Fridley.
“We played at Parade Stadium,” he said. “There were eight inches of snow that day, and there was talk of postponing the game, but the Edina plows went down there and cleared off the field. The footing was pretty good.”
McCoy loved playing for coach Canakes, and so did most of his teammates.
“Stav wouldn’t call you out in front of your teammates, but in the film sessions, he’d get his point across,” McCoy said. “He might run a play over and over again. The whole coaching staff was full of energy. We had Stav and Ron King, and Dick Gaughran, Pat Pavelko, Bob Haddorff and Steve Kagol.”
“Stav was the epitome of what tough love is all about,” Phil Krafft said. “He prepared us for life, and we all came through it well.”
McCoy applied many of the life lessons Canakes and the other coaches taught him to achieve success.
“I retired at 59 from AT&T in global sales,” he said. “Life is good when you leave with a pension and a 401K. Now every day is Saturday.”
