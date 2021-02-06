The other day, I was leaving Eden Prairie Community Center after a Saturday afternoon Lake Conference hockey game.
It was a nice day, kind of cloudy-bright, and although there were no bikes in the bicycle rack outside the community center, there was a sign that caught my eye.
Posted by the Eden Prairie Police Department, it read: “If You Leave It, They Will Thieve It!”
As I was walking to my car, anticipating my trip to another hockey game that day, I said to myself: “How did we get to this point in the suburbs of America?” Of course, I knew about New York City and it’s demise. You know, rob a bank in the morning, get released on your own recognizance in the afternoon and rob a store before supper.
My thoughts drifted back to my childhood in northwest Bloomington in the mid-1950s and how things were different back then. Honestly, no one at my house ever locked the front door or the side door. Sure, there might have been a burglary every so often. But the point is, we trusted our neighbors and families looked out for each other.
One of the best lessons of my childhood came when a police officer everyone knew as “Duke” saw me from across the way while I was picking an apple off of Pearl Anderson’s tree in the back yard.
“Hey, Sherman!” Duke yelled. “Does Mrs. Anderson know you’re taking that apple?”
Duke walked over to Mrs. Anderson’s yard and told me I needed to learn what he called “a valuable lesson.”
“Come on with me,” he said. “And we walked over to his house.”
“Do you have any money with you?” Duke asked.
“Maybe 15 or 20 cents,” I said.
“Get in the car, we’re going on a ride.”
I wondered as we rode whether he might be taking me to jail for picking that apple. Since I was only 7 years old at the time, I didn’t know much about the law.
Duke pulled the car into a small grocery on Penn Avenue, just north of West 90th Street.
“Let’s go,” he said.
It didn’t look like a police station so I was happy to comply.
“We’re going to replace the apple you took from Mrs. Anderson,” he said. Then he pointed to a sign that read: “Apples 10 cents each.”
Officer Duke asked me if I had 20 cents, and although I was saving that money to buy baseball cards, I had to admit I did. So I bought two apples, making sure, with Duke’s help, that I chose the best ones.
He drove me back to our neighborhood that was called “Forest Crest.” A few years later, I wondered why because there was no “Forest” and no “Crest” either.
“Here are the apples, can you please give them to Mrs. Anderson for me?” I asked Officer Duke.
“No that is your job,” Duke said. “And be sure to tell Mrs. Anderson why you are bringing them to her.”
When I told Mrs. Anderson the whole story, she said, “Sit down, Johnny. I want you to have a piece of chocolate cake and a glass of milk.”
I finished the snack and thanked her twice.
As I opened the door to leave, Mrs. Anderson said, “Come back again soon, Johnny. On Friday, I’ll be baking an apple pie.”
