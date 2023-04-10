One of Bryan Schnettler’s strengths as Wayzata High’s boys basketball coach is his ability to make everyone in the program put the team first.
From high-scoring All-State players like Hayden Tibbits and Jackson McAndrew to the players at the end of the bench, everyone has a role and takes pride in filling that role.
“We have a lot of depth in the program,” coach Schnettler said. “Throughout the section and state tournaments, the players coming in off the bench were very important to our success.”
Following are brief descriptions of how each player contributed to the Trojans’ championship season.
Starters
#1 Hayden Tibbits ran the show for the state champions. The Mr. Basketball of Minnesota finalist averaged 21 points per game. His biggest basket of the season gave the Trojans a 79-77 victory over Lakeville North in the state Class AAAA semifinals March 23 at Target Center. The senior captain finished the season with a team-leading 629 points.
#10 Jake Schmitt finished fourth in scoring for the Trojans with 9.6 points per game while also filling a key role on defense. In the state semifinal and final games, Schmitt did well guarding taller opponents and more than holding his own on rebounding.
#21 Spencer Hall, a three-year varsity regular for the Trojans, he excelled on defense and usually guarded the opponents’ leading scorer. “Spencer is as good a defender as we’ve had at Wayzata,” head coach Schnettler said. “He can score in the post and get to the rim on the drive. It was a punch to the gut for us when he went down with an injury against Lakeville North and couldn’t play in the state championship game.”
#23 Jackson McAndrew, the 6-9 junior forward, scored 28 points in the 79-77 state semifinal victory over Lakeville North and 25 in the championship game as the Trojans wrapped it up with a 75-71 overtime victory over Park Center. “Jackson is as skilled a 6-9 player as there is in the country,” Schnettler said. The Trojans are fortunate to have McAndrew as their leader next season. He averaged 16.9 points per game and scored 518 points as a junior.
#25 Isaiah Habte, an outstanding rebounder and defender, complemented the high scorers around him in the starting lineup. He averaged 5.6 points per game this season.
Reserves
#2 Eli Okochi, a 6-2 senior guard, is described as “a good shooter” by coach Schnettler. He averaged 3.2 points per game this season.
#3 Ben Shaffer played varsity and JV basketball throughout the 2022-23 season. “Ben would play one-half of each JV game and average about 15 points,” Schnettler noted. “Then he was available for varsity. Shaffer played a key role at state with his defense against Lakeville North and Park Center. He made 47 percent of this three-point shots this season.
#4 Nic Beeninga, the 6-foot senior guard, is the fifth Beeninga brother to play varsity basketball for the Wayzata Trojans. His brothers Jacob and Johnny are the all-time No. 1 and 2 scorers in the Trojan record book. “Nic’s nickname is Tricky,” Schnettler said. “At state, he played well when we needed him.” Beeninga averaged 6.6 points per game as instant offense off the bench.
#5 Jake Berkland, a key reserve all season, got his only start in the state championship game against Park Center. At 5-8, he spent time guarding a pair of 6-4 players and made their lives difficult. “Jake is unbelievable as an on-ball defender,” Schnettler said. Berkland, the shortstop on the varsity baseball team, averaged 4.1 points per game.
#15 Isaac Olmstead, the talented sophomore guard, served as the understudy to Hayden Tibbits this season. Like Ben Shaffer, Olmstead played some varsity and some JV. He averaged 2.8 points per game on varsity. “Isaac is a little bit like Pete Maravich, a little bit like Steve Nash,” Schnettler said, mentioning two NBA greats.
#24 Drew Nepstad, a 6-3 junior guard and forward, is projected as a starter for 2023-24 after starring in a reserve role in the State Class AAAA Tournament. Nepstad averaged 4.1 points per game, but his biggest contributions were defense and rebounding. “He is a great cutter and an improving shooter,” coach Schnettler said.
#31 Adam Dehm, the standout on JV in his junior year, should move into the rotation next season. His varsity average was 3.0 per game. “Adam is big, physical and good in the post,” Schnettler said.
#34 Wyatt McBeth, the 6-4 sophomore, got his chance to play in the rotation for the state championship game against Park Center. He drew three fouls in the 75-71 overtime win and finished with two points. “Wyatt did a great job on JV and in practice,” Schnettler said. “He was ready when we needed him.”
Myles Barnette, the 6-2 senior guard, most likely would have started fro Wayzata this season, but was lost for the season with an injury. “It’s unfortunate Myles did not get a chance to play. He is looking forward to playing in college.”
Depth Chart
Looking at other players on this season’s depth chart, coach Schnettler mentioned guards Collin Berg, Blake Bjerke, Evan Johnson and Michael Saphir and forwards Daniel Grubesic, Luke Houghland and Jack Simon.
