Since the inception of the University of Minnesota women’s tennis program at the beginning of the Title IX era, many notable players have worn the Maroon & Gold, including state high school champions, prep All-Americans and international stars.
Yet one player stands out above the rest - the 1974 Minnetonka High graduate from Cottagewood, Marnie Wheaton.
Chances are her records with the Gophers will never be broken. Wheaton is the all-time Gophers career leader in singles victories with 122. No one else has more than 94. Her other seemingly unbreakable mark is 212 total victories. In addition to her 122 singles wins, Wheaton had 90 doubles victories. She still shares the record for most singles victories in a season, 36.
Wheaton won a Big Ten Conference singles title and led the Gophers to a Big Ten team championship. It’s not that others haven’t had time to match Wheaton’s records. She graduated from the U of M in 1979.
As an athlete who came along fairly early in the Title IX era, Wheaton realizes the opportunities she had.
“I am very thankful for Title IX,” she said last week. “I was happy to be part of that, close to the beginning.”
Wheaton never played on the girls tennis team at Minnetonka High. Instead, she played on the boys team in 1974, when the Skippers won the state team title. She was not in the lineup for any of the matches at state, but posted a winning record in the regular-season matches she played.
Her brother Mark was her teammate on the 1974 championship team.
“Matches consisted of five points then - three singles and two doubles,” Mark remembered. “Allyn Dart, Solomon Yohannes and I played singles. We had a combined singles record of 71-1 for the season. Marnie played No. 3 singles when I moved over to doubles. Any time she stepped on the court against boys, the boys knew they had to face the student body the next day if they lost to a girl. She added a different twist to our team and fit in with everyone else.”
Mark and Marnie both played in summer tournaments in the Northwest Tennis Association.
“Marnie and I overlapped at the University of Minnesota,” Mark said. “She had a great career and is in the University of Minnesota Athletic Hall of Fame.”
What made Marnie a top player at the college level?
“Her height and power and steadiness of mind,” Mark said. “She didn’t complicate the way she played, and she never beat herself.”
At the time Marnie completed her college tennis career, the prize money on the pro circuit was not a fraction of what it is today.
“Marnie had all the ability and the mental skills, but I don’t think professional tennis ever entered her mind,” Mark observed. “Once when I mentioned to Marnie that she had the record for victories at the University, she didn’t even know that. When she played in college, her game was similar to Chris Evert’s.”
Evert, and American player approximately the same age as Marnie Wheaton, earned almost $9 million in professional tennis and is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
One of Mark’s best memories of tennis was competing alongside Marnie in mixed doubles matches. They had the type of chemistry on the court that only family members have.
Family has always been an essential part of Marnie Wheaton’s success.
She gives credit to her grandfather, John Hesse, and her parents, Bruce and Mary Jane Wheaton, for introducing her to athletics at an early age.
“My grandfather was born in 1998 and died in 2001, so he lived in three centuries,” Wheaton said. “He was a man ahead of his time - self-motivated, self-disciplined and self-taught. He got the Wheaton kids interested in lifelong sports like tennis and swimming, not so much for the competition as for the enjoyment.”
The Wheatons gravitated toward tennis. Brothers Mark, John and David all played for Minnetonka High, and David went on to have a distinguished career on the pro tour. He made the semifinals at Wimbledon.
Marnie Wheaton, now in her mid-60s, played competitive tennis into her 50s. She is retired from competing and awaiting hip surgery in June. It was a long and fun-filled career, but over the years the hard courts took their toll.
“My memories of tennis are so good,” she said.
Most importantly, she is proud of the respect she showed for the game.
“My mom and dad valued sportsmanship and the way we presented ourselves,” Wheaton said. “If we would have sworn or thrown a racquet, they would have yanked us off the court.”
Marnie Wheaton and her siblings laid the foundation for the tennis programs at Minnetonka High. And the tradition continued with the next generation. John Wheaton’s sons, Ben and Daniel, helped Minnetonka capture the state Class AA boys team title several years ago. Mark Wheaton’s sons, William and Winston, are returnees for the Skipper varsity this spring.
Chances are there will be Wheatons playing for Minnetonka for many years to come.
When she was a college student, Marnie Wheaton considered becoming a teacher and coach, but her career path took her to the skies instead. She works as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines and has seen the world many times over.
“You have to do what you love,” she said. “I won’t get rich as a flight attendant, but I love my job. I have worked the entire COVID-19 time.”
The Wheatons are a close-knit family, and Marnie enjoys watching the young Wheatons play tennis. She has played some platform tennis, sometimes at Wayzata and Woodhill Country Clubs, in addition to traditional tennis, but doesn’t see herself gravitating toward the modern rage for senior citizens, pickleball.
“I played tennis from the time I was 10 years old,” she said. “I can’t see myself playing a sport with the word pickle in it.”
