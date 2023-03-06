Marco Christiansen
Marco Christiansen of Minnetonka is on top of his game in state wrestling as he grabs the arm of Winona opponent Peyton Hoff during a first-round match.

Minnetonka High junior Marco Christiansen made history in St. Paul Saturday night when he became the first Skipper state wrestling champion since 1995.

It was a hard-earned championship against a familiar rival. Christiansen met Wayzata senior Adam Cherne in the finals of the 170-pound division. Even though cherne had defeated him in two previous bouts this season, Christiansen was confident. Regulation time ended with the scored tied 2-2, and then in overtime, Christiansen countered Cherne’s takedown try with a takedown of his own to win 4-2.

