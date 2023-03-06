Minnetonka High junior Marco Christiansen made history in St. Paul Saturday night when he became the first Skipper state wrestling champion since 1995.
It was a hard-earned championship against a familiar rival. Christiansen met Wayzata senior Adam Cherne in the finals of the 170-pound division. Even though cherne had defeated him in two previous bouts this season, Christiansen was confident. Regulation time ended with the scored tied 2-2, and then in overtime, Christiansen countered Cherne’s takedown try with a takedown of his own to win 4-2.
Asked if he felt the pressure from a big crowd of 13,000 wrestling fans, Christiansen said, “I loved it. All of my family and everybody from Tonka was there. The kids I grew up with watched my championship match, and the Minnetonka suite was packed. My teammates brought me a lot of energy.”
The rivalry with Cherne supplied motivation, as well.
“In the two previous matches this year, I made it too easy for him,” Christiansen said. “I allowed him to finish some shots.”
The third match was the charm for Christiansen because he was more focused on protecting his legs.
“Cherne is incredibly relentless,” Christiansen said. “I knew I had to defend. It’s not often that I have the chance to wrestle someone as tall as I am.”
Christiansen stands just a shade under 6-4 and Cherne is just over 6-3.
Wayzata head coach Eric Swensen watched the title match, of course, pulling for Cherne.
“Marco wrestled Cherne as perfectly as you can wrestle him,” Swensen observed. “He defended everything Cherne wanted to do.”
Cherne came into the match with more than 100 career pins, but he has always had trouble in trying to pin Christiansen.
“This was my only overtime match of this year,” Christiansen said. It was a remarkable way to end as he finished the season 47-7.
His strategy for the overtime?
“To go high-pace for the full minute,” he said. “You try to make it happen and rely on muscle memory.”
Christiansen saw his opening and was able to get both hands around Cherne’s waist. Once he had control, the referee signaled two points and it was over.
Looking forward to his senior season already, Christiansen said, “I want to get bigger. Wrestling at 195 is totally in the picture for next season.”
Christiansen loves football almost as much as he loves wrestling, but before the 2022 Skipper football season, he made the choice to concentrate on wrestling.
One of the results was a commitment he made to the University of Nebraska, where he will join the wrestling team in the fall of 2024.
“The Big Ten Conference has the best wrestling in the country,” the Minnetonka star said. “I wanted to spend all my time on wrestling to have that opportunity.”
Christiansen added that he owes much of his success to his parents Mark and Christiana Christiansen, who are at every match offering support and encouragement.
“My grandparents watch all of my matches in the internet, and were able to see me in person at state,” Christiansen said. “My family is the backbone of my success.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.