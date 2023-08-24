Tony Manville
Tony Manville swings big for the Park town team.

St. Louis Park baseball fans agreed on one thing Saturday, Aug. 19, after the Pirates won a 2-1 decision over Norwood-Young America in the first round of the State Class B Tournament in Delano.

Left fielder Tony Manville was the difference in the game. He didn’t do it with his bat this time, but his glove and arm never failed him, as he made four outstanding defensive plays.

  

