High school Nordic skiing fans witnessed one of the best individual performances in the history of the Section 2 Meet Feb. 7 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Edina co-captain Maggie Wagner flew past spectators like a green streak in the morning competition, finishing the 5K in 15:41. That time put her exactly two minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Eden Prairie junior Courtney Fussy. So what happened that afternoon in the pursuit phase of competition? Wagner increased her lead over Fussy and the other contenders, finishing with a combined time of 29:59.8. Fussy held second place with her combined time of 32.33.3.
It is unusual - almost unheard of, in fact - for any high school skier to win a section title by more than 2 and 1/2 minutes. But this sort of achievement is nothing new for Wagner. This week at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, she is competing in the 10th state meet of a storied high school career. In addition to going to state five times in Nordic skiing, she has been in four state cross country running meets and one state track meet.
“The first time I went to state [in Nordic skiing] as an eighth-grader, it was more like a fun trip,” Wagner said. “From then on, I have always gone to do my best.”
Wagner’s best helped the Edina High girls cross country team win three state Class AA titles. And she has an individual gold medal in girls track.
“My goal in the section meet [Feb. 7] was just to qualify for state,” she said. There was no expectation she would dominate the way she did.
Because cross country ran long last fall, with postseason club meets, Wagner had a slow start to her skiing season. Once she was back on skis, rising to the head of the pack was easy. In head-to-head Lake Conference competition with Hopkins High’s ninth-grade phenom Sydney Drevlow, Wagner had an edge up until the Lake Conference Meet, which Drevlow won. Three days after Wagner took the Section 2 title, Drevlow won the Section 6 Meet, so they will go at it again this week in state at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
“It is fun to get to know athletes from the other schools,” Wagner said. “Sydney is an incredible skier and so good at such a young age.”
Wagner draws on the success she has had in other sports when she skis each winter. “I was a runner before I was a skier,” she said. “My experience as a runner helps me dig down deep.”
The Edina captain’s parents were both successful athletes, but they never pushed Maggie or her older sister Claire into sports.
“They never forced me to try sports,” Wagner said. “I went out for cross country in seventh grade because I thought it would be fun.”
The most fun for Wagner is being with her teammates and working with her coaches in each of her three sports. The awards and honors she has won are nice, but none of them will eclipse the fun she has had along the way.
Next fall, when she enrolls at Middlebury College in Vermont, she plans to join the Nordic skiing team.
Serious about finding the right school, Maggie and her mother Tara visited nine schools out east that offer good academics and also have ski teams. Middlebury won out over Dartmouth and Williams.
Wagner is a straight-A student in addition to being a three-sport athlete. On top of that, she is also in the school choir.
“It is definitely a lot to juggle,” she said. “I have learned a lot about time management.”
With high school graduation added to her calendar this spring, Wagner will look back fondly on her high school years. She couldn’t have predicted that she would have the amount of success she has had in sports even though her athletic dreams go back a long way.
“I remember when I was young I had an Olympic-theme birthday party,” she said.
Mark Thone, head coach of the Edina High Nordic teams, will be in Biwabik this week to watch two Hornets go for the gold. In addition to Wagner winning the section title, junior Andrew DeFor was second in the section boys competition.
“We have two very strong Edina skiers in the State Meet,” Thone said. “It should be some exciting racing.”
