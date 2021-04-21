Lacrosse Action
Lake Conference boys lacrosse action features two 5:30 p.m. matches and one 7:30 p.m. match Thursday, April 20. Edina hosts St. Michael-Albertville at Kuhlman Field and Hopkins hosts Minnetonka in the 5:30 starts. Wayzata steps outside the conference to host Rogers at 7:30.
In girls lacrosse at 5:30 p.m. Wayzata hosts Breck School. In 7:30 p.m. girls matches, Eden Prairie is at Buffalo, Edina hosts St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins hosts Minnetonka.
In boys lacrosse at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, Eden Prairie hosts Maple Grove at Aerie Stadium.
The Edina girls have a 2 p.m. game against Jefferson Saturday, May 1, on the turf field at Jefferson High. Hopkins hosts Orono in a 12:30 p.m. game.
Eden Prairie hosts Edina in a boys match at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Lake Baseball
One afternoon game and two night games are on the Lake Conference baseball schedule Friday, April 30. At 4:30, Buffalo hosts Armstrong in a non-conference game at Buffalo High. Eden Prairie will host Edina at 6:30 at Round Lake Stadium. Also at 6:30, Hopkins plays Wayzata at Wayzata High’s ball field.
Monday, May 3, is another important Lake baseball date. At 4:15 p.m., Wayzata plays at Buffalo. In 6:30 p.m. games, St. Michael-Albertville visits Braemar Park to play Edina and Hopkins hosts Eden Prairie on Hopkins High’s turf.
Tennis Thursday
Three Lake Conference boys tennis matches are set for 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Lake favorite Edina travels to Hopkins, while Minnetonka hosts Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville hosts Buffalo. Wayzata has the conference bye on Thursday.
