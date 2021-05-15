Softball Friday
Hopkins and Eden Prairie, the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Lake Conference softball standings are both in action Friday, May 21.
Hopkins hosts Wayzata at 4:30 p.m. at Tanglen Field, while Eden Prairie is on the road for a 4:30 game against Edina at Edina’s Pamela Park.
Lake Track Meets
For the third consecutive week, the Wayzata High boys and girls track meets. The Trojan boys host Edina at 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, with the girls meet between the schools to follow at 5:30.
Hopkins and Minnetonka meet for another boys-girls track meet, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with the boys event at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. Girls events are set to begin at 6 p.m.
Eden Prairie hosts Buffalo in another Lake track meet Friday. Boys and girls events begin at 3:30.
Lacrosse Games
Several Lake Conference lacrosse teams have games Thursday, May 20.
The Eden Prairie girls and boys teams will play a doubleheader, beginning at 5 p.m. at The Blake School’s Hopkins campus. The girls will go first, with the boys game following at 7.
In the only conference games on Thursday night, Hopkins hosts Buffalo, with the boys game beginning at 5:30 and the girls game to follow at 7:30.
Minnetonka’s girls lacrosse team takes on Farmington in a 6 p.m. game at Farmington High School.
Edina’s boys team takes on Eastview in a 5:30 game at Kuhlman Field. Edina’s girls team follows at 7:30 with a game against Breck School.
Weekend Baseball
In Lake Conference baseball games at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, Eden Prairie hosts Minnetonka at Round Lake Stadium and Wayzata hosts Edina at Wayzata High School’s ball field.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, Edina and Minnetonka have a make-up game at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field.
