State Baseball
Chaska Athletic Park will host the first two rounds of the State Class AAAA Baseball Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15-16. And then the championship game will be played Friday, June 18, at the home of the Twins, Target Field.
Going into the championship round of the section tournaments this week, Minnetonka was the undefeated team in 2AAAA, while Hopkins was the undefeated team in 6AAAA. Minnetonka was in the running along with three one-loss contenders - Shakopee, Prior Lake and Chanhassen. Hopkins was awaiting the winner of a game between two one-loss contenders - St. Louis Park and Maple Grove.
State Lacrosse
The Minnesota State High School League has announced dates for the State Boys and Girls Lacrosse Tournaments. All games will be held at Stillwater High School with the boys playing June 15, 17 and 19 and the girls playing on consecutive days - Wednesday, June 16, through Friday, June 18. Each tournament has eight teams and three rounds.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is ranked No. 1 in state for boys lacrosse and Edina is ranked No. 1 in state for girls lacrosse as of Monday, June 7.
Class AA Track
St. Michael-Albertville High School has been selected to replace the usual venue, Hamline University, as the 2021 host for state boys and girls Class AA Track and Field on Saturday, June 19, with the boys competing at 10 a.m. and the girls following at 3:30 p.m.
The big change for this year is that there are no prelims, only timed finals in running events and measured finals in all field events. The 3200 will be run at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17. All other events are scheduled for the 19th.
