Gopher Classic
Five South Hennepin Legion baseball teams will enter Gopher Classic pool play Friday, July 9. This year’s tournament features 96 teams playing in pools of six.
Championship bracket play will be Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, with the finals at Veterans Field in Minnetonka.
Here are the pool play schedules for the local teams:
Eden Prairie (Playing at Round Lake Stadium): 9 a.m. July 9 vs. Bennington, Nebraska, 7 p.m. July 9 vs. Bellevue West, Nebraska, 5 p.m. July 10 vs. New Prague, 7:30 p.m. July 10 vs. Billings, Montana Scarlets, 7:30 p.m. July 11 vs. Moorhead.
Edina (Playing at Braemar Park): 9 a.m. July 9 vs. Brookings, South Dakota, 5:15 p.m. July 9 vs. Forest Lake, 2:30 p.m. July 10 vs. Omaha, Nebraska Skutt, 11:45 a.m. July 11 vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m. July 11 vs. Osseo.
Excelsior (Playing at Minnetonka High): 9 a.m. July 9 vs. Napoleon, Ohio, 7 p.m. July 9 vs. Gillette, Wyoming, 7 p.m. July 10 vs. Wausau, Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. July 11 vs. Brainerd, 7 p.m. July 11 vs. East Ridge.
Hopkins (Playing at Mankato American): 10:30 a.m. July 9 vs. Mankato American, 1 p.m. July 9 vs. Fargo, North Dakota, 6 p.m. July 10 vs. Pierre, South Dakota, 1 p.m. July 11 vs. Papillion, Nebraska West, 6 p.m. July 11 vs. LeSueur-Henderson.
Wayzata (Playing at Maple Grove High): 4:30 p.m. July 9 vs. Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, 7 p.m. July 9 vs. Maple Grove, 4:30 p.m. July 10 vs. Hickman, Nebraska, 9 a.m. July 11 vs. Sioux Falls, South Dakota East,
4:30 p.m. July 11 vs. Lakeville South.
Brackets
Gopher Classic bracket games are Monday, July 12, for round of 16 and round of eight.
Semifinals Tuesday, July 13, at Minnetonka High Veterans Field.
Finals Tuesday, July 13, also at Veterans.
