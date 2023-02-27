Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Hopkins High Schools will be well-represented in the State Class AAA Wrestling Meet Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
State individual matches begin at 9 a.m. on the 3rd. Championship matches will be Saturday evening.
Leading the local qualifiers is Will Sather, the defending state Class AAA heavyweight champion from Eden Prairie. Sather, who is also an All-South District football lineman, won the Section 2AAA title by pinning Brody Perry of Edina in the finals.
The other state qualifiers from Eden Prairie are section champions Zytavius Williams (120 pounds) and Terae Dunn (145) and section runners-up Anthony Heim (106), Jafari Vanier (138), London Bui (152), Jacory Bates (160), Julian Berg (195) and Dominic Heim (220).
Minnetonka’s state qualifier is junior Marco Christiansen, who took third place in state at 170 pounds last season. He won the Section 2AAA title at 170 by defeating Jack Ferguson of Shakopee in the finals.
The Hopkins Royals have two state qualifiers our of Section 5AAA. Junior Patrick Kubisa was a section runner-up at 160 pounds to champion Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville. Junior heavyweight Logan Ross was section runner-up to Park Center’s William Russell.
Edina has three state qualifiers out of Section 2AAA - Anthony Nichols at 106 pounds, Landon Nebel at 132 and Brody Perry at heavyweight.
Wayzata’s qualifiers from Section 5AAA are Luke Koenen (113), Logan Swensen (126), Caden Wong (132), Andrew Larson (138), Charlie Petit (152), Adam Cherne (170) and Isaiah Schmitz (182).
