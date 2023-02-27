Charlie Petit
Wayzata's Charlie Petit, controlling his opponent above, is one of seven Trojan wrestlers going to state.

Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Hopkins High Schools will be well-represented in the State Class AAA Wrestling Meet Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

State individual matches begin at 9 a.m. on the 3rd. Championship matches will be Saturday evening.

