Bret Worley
Minnetonka running back Bret Worley (26) battles for extra yardage during the Skippers' 31-7 win over Centennial.
Nick Fazi
Eden Prairie football quarterback Nick Fazi rolls out looking for a receiver in a 35-0 win over Edina.

Friday, Oct. 15, was a great night for the upper-echelon football teams from the Lake Conference schools.

Eden Prairie blitzed Edina 35-0 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field with senior running back Takhi Vaughn scoring on 67- and 93-yard touchdown runs.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we got the job done,” Eden Prairie had coach Mike Grant said after the game. “Edina played hard, tackled hard. I have a lot of respect for them.”

Talking about Vaughn’s long runs, Grant said, “If Takhi finds a hole, all he needs to do is make one cut. On his 93-yard run, senior guard Noah Haeger made a great block.”

Senior quarterback Will Martin of Minnetonka threw three touchdown passes in a 31-7 victory over Centennial at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. Joey Gendreau, the senior wide receiver, caught two of the touchdown passes and scored on a 2-yard run when Minnetonka ran from its Wildcat formation. Like Eden Prairie, Minnetonka has a 6-1 record going into the final week of the regular season.

Minnetonka sealed the deal against Centennial with three touchdowns in the last 3:07 of the first half.

“It means a lot to the program to be 6-1,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said. “[Coach] Tom Menke did a great job of getting our defense ready for Centennial’s running game.”

Minnetonka’s defense against the run was so good that the Cougars were forced into the passing game. They scored their only points on a 65-yard pass play in the second quarter.

Wayzata improved to 5-2 by going on the road and beating Blaine 38-10. In a playoff game last season at Blaine, the Trojans lost 42-28. The rematch was all Wayzata with senior quarterback Ryan Harvey showing the way. He scored two touchdowns on 1-yard dives and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Drew Berkland. Trojan defensive back Alex Hart had a 52-yard interception for a touchdown and Dante Cockrell Jr., Wayzata’s big fullback, scored on a 3-yard run.

Hopkins lost its seventh consecutive game - 38-0 at Woodbury.

