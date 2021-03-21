For the third straight year, Edina is the state Class AA boys aquatics champion.
The Hornets easily outscored the other contenders by amassing 302 points Friday, March 19, at the University of Minnesota. The only other team with more than 200 points was Chanhassen-Chaska with 201. Edina’s Lake Conference rivals, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka placed third and fourth, while two other Lake teams, St. Michael-Albertville and Wayzata, took seventh and eighth places.
“Team records, All-American times and medals - those types of accomplishments are good,” Edina head coach Scott Johnson said. “But the real accomplishment this year is just seeing so many teams make it through the season.”
COVID-19 necessitated changes for the 2021 State Meet. The biggest difference was that there were no fans at this year’s event. Another difference was that the top contenders in events were often in opposite pods, so they didn’t go head-to-head.
“All of the swimmers enjoyed the camaraderie of the meet,” Johnson said. “So many of them are club teammates. At the end of the season, all of our guys were there and everyone was healthy. I feel really blessed.”
Johnson’s Edina swimmers blessed him with one Automatic All-American time and six All-American Consideration performances.
The 200-yard medley relay of Keegan Duffy, Kai Taft, Patrick Horton and Tommy McCarthy made All-American with a time of 1:32.53.
Even with that performance, Eden Prairie was the winner in that event, also earning Automatic All-American status with Luke Logue, Alex Deng, Artem Demidov and Wilson Ellis swimming 1:31.36. Wayzata took fourth place in the relay with Charlie Snelson, Nick Kale, Ilya Johnson and eighth-grader John Kirchner. Minnetonka took fifth with Ryan McGuirk, Knute Wargin, Carson Witte and Ben Keller.
The 200-yard freestyle title went to St. Cloud Tech’s Chris Morris. Edina took sixth, seventh and ninth places with Max Dow, Matthew Walker and J.J. Dewing.
St. Louis Park’s Hayden Zheng won the state title in the 200 individual medley with an Automatic All-American time of 1:47.36. Taft from Edina and Ben Binder from Minnetonka placed second and third. Logue from Eden Prairie and Charlie Klukow from Edina placed fifth and sixth.
Will Whittington of Stillwater won the 50 freestyle in 20.20, an All-American time. Edina’s Mikey Thurk placed eighth.
Stuart Fish of Hopkins is the state diving champion with 398.60 points. Wayzata divers Nick Haseman and Henry Ross placed eighth and tenth and Oliver Poitevent placed 11th.
Three Automatic All-American times surfaced in the 100 butterfly. St. Cloud Tech’s Morris won, setting the Minnesota all-time record in 48.11. Eden Prairie’s Deng was second in 48.28. Other place winners from the Lake Conference - Edina’s Horton (fourth), Minnetonka’s Witte (sixth), STMA’s Elijah Christenson (seventh) and Hopkins’ Elliot Berman (eighth).
Stillwater’s Whittington won the 100 freestyle. The top Lake place winners, Edina’s Dow and Thurk, were eighth and tenth.
Jackson Brown of Maple Grove won the 500 freestyle in a field that included four Lake place winners - Edina’s Dewing (fourth), Minnetonka’s Wargin (eighth), Edina’s Walker (ninth) and Edina’s Brennan Hughes (tenth).
Chanhassen-Chaska won the 200 freestyle relay. Edina was fourth with Thurk, Taft, Dow and McCarthy. Eden Prairie took fifth with Demidov, Yash Salunke, Eric Howard and Wilson Ellis.
Eden Prairie’s Logue surged to first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.59. Edina’s Horton was close behind, taking second in 49.70. Edina’s Duffy placed eighth and Ilya Johnson of Wayzata placed 11th.
The 100 breaststroke was very fast with eight boys making Automatic All-American or All-American Consideration times. St. Louis Park’s Zheng won in 54.08, while Deng of Eden Prairie was the runner-up in 54.76. Both are All-Americans. Close to the top were Minnetonka’s Witte (third), Wayzata’s Kale (fourth) and Edina’s Taft (eighth).
The meet’s grand finale, the 400 free relay, featured an Automatic All-American time of 3:02.72 by the Chanhassen-Chaska team of Reese Hodgins, Josiah Dunker, Sam Brennan and Evan Bock. Edina’s team of Walker, Horton, Dow and Duffy placed second in 3:06.97. Eden Prairie was third with Salunke, Ellis, Logue and Deng. Hopkins took fifth place with Nico Shrestha, Daniel Jaeger, Max Robinson and Berman. Minnetonka placed seventh with Binder, McGuirk, Keller and Xander Hawks.
State AA Meet
Top 12 Teams
1. Edina 302, 2. Chanhassen-Chaska 201, 3. Eden Prairie 183, 4. Minnetonka 168, 5. Maple Grove 161, 6. Stillwater 145, 7. St. Cloud Tech 106, 8. St. Michael-Albertville 98, 9. Wayzata 95, 10. Lakeville South 93, 11. Coon Rapids 81, 12. Hopkins 74.
