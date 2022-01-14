A temperature of 35 degrees at race time was unseasonably high for a January afternoon when Lake Conference Nordic skiers met for a skate race Jan. 12 at Carver Park Reserve.
Only one Lake boys skier broke 16 minutes on the 5K course. Edina junior Andrew DeFor posted a time of 15:56.5 on the way to an easy win. The previous week’s Lake winner, Daniel McCollor of Wayzata didn’t race Jan. 12, and neither did Benon Brattebo, the state-ranked skier from Eden Prairie.
Their absence left the door open for others to shine. Anthony Hilligoss of Eden Prairie was second to DeFor with a time of 16:31.2. Hopkins seventh-grader Logan Drevlow had his best performance so far, taking third place in 16:43.3. Eden Prairie was able to win the team championship largely because Nolan Bakken, who was out with an injury earlier in the season, took fourth place in 16:56.7. Alexander Hemink, who made the top 10 in two previous Lake races, was fifth in 17:09.6.
Eden Prairie scored 547 points to Wayzata’s 518 and Minnetonka’s 493. Hopkins scored 477 for fourth place and despite DeFor’s individual title, Edina was fifth with 444.
Wayzata had three top-ten finishers to account for their strong showing. Senior Noah Kaster ran sixth in 17.12.8 and junior Brenden Hyvare was seventh in 17:17.5. Ninth place went to junior Ronan Leonard in 17:26.3.
One of the most improved performances of the day belonged to Liam Urbanowicz of Hopkins, who joined the top ten for the first time this season by finishing eighth in 17:17.7. Drew Goetz of Eden Prairie was among the notables, as well, finishing tenth in 17:43.5.
Taking places 11-15 were Max Westerlund of Minnetonka, Peter Mans of Edina, Colton Warner and Will Ross of Eden Prairie and Fergus Kragenbring of Wayzata.
Girls Race
The top two spots didn’t change Jan. 12, as Edina senior Maggie Wagner won the race and Hopkins ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow finished second. Wagner finished the 5K run in 18:02.4 and Drevlow’s time was 18:06.5. Wayzata sophomore Audrey Parham gave the leaders a run for their money, taking third place in 18:09.8. Hopkins senior Elsa Bergman finished top five for the second race in a row with 18:13.6 for fourth place. Eleanor Thomas, the junior from Eden Prairie, was fifth in 18:57.0.
In the team standings, Eden Prairie came out on top with 554 points. Wayzata was a clear second with 523. Other team scores were Edina 491, Minnetonka 456 and Hopkins 375.
Eden Prairie’s team victory was the result of impressive pack skiing. The Eagles won places 7-10 with Silje Busklein, Courtney Fussy, Avery Hackenberg and Nadia Al-Masri. Mila Finch added 13th place for the Eagles.
Nina Fedje was Minnetonka’s leader for the day, taking sixth place in 19:18.6.
Wayzata skiers Emma Freed and Marie Meyer finished 11th and 12th and teammate Maddy James placed 16th.
Edina’s Wagner is looking for help, and she got some from junior Kaitlin Luger (14th) and senior Addie Hinkie (15th). A young skier to watch for the Hornets is eighth-grader Ellen Chu, who moved up to 36th overall Jan. 12. Other eighth-graders showing improvement were Lilia Roberts of Eden Prairie (21st) and Lila Golomb of Wayzata (27th).
