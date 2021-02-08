Two Eden Prairie Nordic skiers led the way during competition on a wintry afternoon recently at Baker Park Reserve in Medina.
Senior Ella Bakken, who is also a standout tin cross country and track for the Eagles, took the girls title with a 5K time of 13:22.9.
On the boys side, EP sophomore Benon Brattebo was the champion with a 5K time of 11:42.1.
The girls team standings featured Eden Prairie’s dominance as the Eagles scored 561 points to 518 for Minnetonka and 513 for Hopkins. Edina finished with 479 and Wayzata came in with 464.
Wayzata’s top girl, senior Laura McCollor, last year’s Lake Conference champion, was not among those racing at Baker. Edina’s No. 1 skier, senior Maggie Wagner, and several of her teammates were also among those who did not race.
Second place behind Bakken went to Hopkins eighth-grade prodigy Sydney Drevlow in 13:23.3. There was a gap between Drevlow and the third-place finisher, Eden Prairie’s Silje Busklein, who finished in 14:03.4. The top 10 girls for the day also included Eden Prairie sophomore Courtney Fussy (14:06.6), Hopkins junior Elsa Bergman (14:18.4), Edina junior Addie Hinkie (14:20.6), Minnetonka sophomore Elena Hicks (14:39.6), Minnetonka sophomore Maya Mor (14.41.0), Eden Prairie sophomore Eleanor Thomas (14:55.1) and Edina sophomore Kaitlin Luger (14:55.5).
The boys race featured a battle for the top spot between EP’s Brattebo and Edina sophomore Andrew DeFor. Brattebo won the duel by slightly more than six seconds, as DeFor finished in 11:48.6. Third place went to Eden Prairie junior Anthony Hillgoss in 12:02.6. Minnetonka took the next two places with senior Austin Hunter (12:08.6) and junior A.J. Hemink (12:09.7). The next five places went to Eden Prairie senior Connor Holm (12:32.5), Minnetonka junior Scott Sorensen (12:53.3), Edina eight-grader Jace Haerter (12:56.2), Eden Prairie senior Ethan Koland 13:01.6) and Wayzata sophomore Brenden Hyvare (13:02.3). Wayzata’s top boys, including senior Colin Freed and freshman Daniel McCollor did not race at Baker.
Eden Prairie’s margin in the boys race was 558-544 over second-place Minnetonka. Edina was third with 465, followed by Wayzata with 449 and Hopkins with 446.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.