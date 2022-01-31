Imagine a 5K Nordic skiing race that ends up in a dead heat with two boys posting times of 14:02.7.
It happened Jan. 27 in a Lake Conference classic race at Hyland Lake Reserve in Bloomington, when sophomore Daniel McCollor from Wayzata and senior Alexander Hemink fought for medalist honors. While their individual clash wound up in a dead heat, there was a clear winner in team competition with Wayzata edging Minnetonka 548-539. Eden Prairie was in the mix with 515, while Hopkins scored 476 and Edina finished with 411.
One the girls side of the Jan. 27 races, Eden Prairie maintained its winning streak by taking first place with 529 points. Other scores were Edina 509, Wayzata 507, Minnetonka 495 and Hopkins 495.
Boys Highlights
The McCollor-Hemink duel won’t be repeated in section competition because Wayzata races in Section 6 and Minnetonka competes in Section 2. However, they could hook up again at the State Meet at Giants Ridge in mid-February.
Skiers who challenged McCollor and Hemink Jan. 27 were led by the Eden Prairie duo of junior Benon Brattebo (14:10.9) and senior Anthony Hilligoss (14:17.9). Edina freshman Jace Haerter (14:18.4) finished fifth, while Wayzata sophomore Daniel Gladkov (14:18.6) and Hopkins seventh-grader Logan Drevlow (14:18.7) placed sixth and seventh. Completing the top 10 were Minnetonka senior Tristan Green and the Wayzata combo of senior Noah Kaster and junior Brenden Hyvare. Places 11-15 went to Minnetonka junior Isaac Wilkey, Eden Prairie junior Nolan Bakken, Minnetonka junior Jack Callinan, Wayzata junior Luke Greseth and Hopkins sophomore Liam Urbanowicz.
Girls Highlights
Fans of Lake Nordic ski racing can’t get enough of the rivalry between state contenders Maggie Wagner from Edina and Sydney Drevlow from Hopkins.
They have placed 1-2 in most of the races this season, with the senior, Wagner, holding a slight edge over the prodigious ninth-grader, Drevlow. Wagner won with a 5K time of 15:22.7 Jan. 27 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. Drevlow wasn’t far off the pace in 15:26.8.
Hopkins senior captain Elsa Bergman moved into the top three for the first time this season, finishing in 16:26.7. Next were three juniors - Courtney Fussy of Eden Prairie (16:47.2), Elena Hicks of Minnetonka (17:08.5) and Emma Freed of Wayzata (17:32.5). Completing the top 12 were sophomore Grace Wermerskirchen of Wayzata (17:33.0), sophomore Maddy James of Wayzata (17:33.4), junior Mila Finch of Eden Prairie (17:34.0) and junior Elena Thomas of Eden Prairie (17:41.2), senior Lauren Munger of Hopkins (17:41.2) and sophomore Nina Fedje of Minnetonka (17:41.2).
Places 13-15 went to Edina senior Addie Hinkie, Edina sophomore Elin Hartmann and Eden Prairie junior Nadia Al-Masri.
