After finishing third in the State Class 4A girls basketball tournament last season, the Hopkins girls team is on a mission for 2021-22.
In her second season as head of the program, coach Tara Starks is confident.
“I not only have a season under my belt now, but we have experience at all five spots,” she said.
That experience showed last weekend in two games at the Breakdown Tip-Off at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Dec. 4, the Royals routed a strong Appleton East team from Wisconsin 91-59. It was more of the same Dec. 5 when the Royals put Chaska to rest 70-45 in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal game, which Chaska had won on its way to the state title.
Returning Hopkins starters are 6-4 senior forward Maya Nnaji, 6-foot senior guard Amaya Battle, 6-2 junior forward Nu Nu Agara and 6-1 junior wing Taylor Woodson. Five-nine sophomore Liv McGill is the starter at point guard after a successful ninth-grade season on varsity.
“Maya [Nnaji] is a nightmare matchup for opponents,” Starks said. “I don’t know if anyone in the state could guard her one-on-one, and when she is double teamed she moves the ball.”
In addition, Nnaji’s rebounding allows Hopkins to run the floor. “Nu Nu and Taylor complement Maya’s game,” Starks said. “They run, rebound super well and shoot the ball. We get a lot of transition buckets with Taylor running the wing.”
Battle is a steady hand, who can play either point or 2 guard. The Minnesota Gophers have given her a scholarship for next season.
“Liv McGill is a great teammate,” coach Starks said. “She has spent a lot of time at the point. Live distributes the ball and also shoots it well.”
The Chaska game Saturday night was the one everyone came to see - fans from both teams, of course, plus many unbiased fans and most of the Twin Cities sports media.
Remembering a bitter loss that broke their 77-game winning streak last season, the Hopkins girls were ready for Chaska, still a powerful team with returning All-State players Mallory Heyer and Kennedy Sanders. Constant pressure defense by Hopkins limited both Heyer and Sanders in the first half as Hopkins led by as many as 26 points before leading 36-15 at intermission.
Hopkins’ well-crafted press forced the Hawks into turnovers that led to easy baskets.
Five Hopkins players scored in double figures - Nnaji with 17, Agara and McGill with 12 each and Battle and Woodson with 11 each. Kelly Boyle came off the bench as sixth girl, scoring four points, and Macaya Copeland scored three. Sanders had 17 hard-earned points for Chaska and Heyer, a University of Minnesota recruit, scored 13.
The previous night, Hopkins’ starters all reached double figures against Appleton East - Woodson with 19, McGill with 16, Battle with 15 and Agara and Nnaji with 13 each.
Asked which opponents concern her the most, Starks answered, “My focus is on our kids - preparing them each night. We all have a strong focus on accomplishing our goals.”
Are Lake’s Top 4,
State’s Top 4?
Several high school experts -bloggers, columnists and beat writers - observed that the four best girls teams in the state might all be from the Lake Conference. In addition to Hopkins, those teams are Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Wayzata. And actually, Edina is undefeated as well early in the season.
Like Hopkins, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie each won two games in Tip-Off action last weekend.
Minnetonka topped last year’s state runner-up Rosemount 60-52 Friday night and Maple Grove 76-64 Saturday.
Senior guard Desiree Ware was hot on Friday with 20 points against Rosemount. Her backcourt mate, Kiani Lockett, scored 12. Emma Dasovich was next with eight points, while Grace Hamdorf and Tootie Lewis had six each.
The Skippers’ running gam kicked in when they played Maple Grove Saturday. Lockett scored 20 to lead the way. Dasovich, the outstanding 6-1 sophomore forward, scored 17 and dominated on the boards. Ninth-grade Aaliyah Crump scored 14 points and Ware played another good overall game, scoring 13.
Eden Prairie drilled Eagan 66-43 Friday night with Gophers signee Nia Holloway scoring 17 points. Molly Lenz and Savanna Jones each added 12.
Coach Ellen Wiese’s Eagles improved to 4-0 for the season with a 63-45 victory over Lakeville North Saturday afternoon. For the fourth game in a row, Holloway led the Eagles in scoring, this time with 20. Annika Anderson scored 14 and Lenz and Myra Moorjani each chipped in with 10.
Wayzata played one game in the Tip-Off, racing to a 49-21 halftime lead in an 80-59 win over Becker.
Gopher recruit Mara Braun, a 6-foot senior guard, led the Trojans with 22 points. Abby Krzewinski added 14 points and Shannon Fornshell had 12.
Earlier in the week, in the debut for Trojan head coach Julie Stewart, Wayzata defeated Maple Grove 79-66 with Braun breaking loose for 37 points. Sophie Hawkinson added 14 and point guard Brunn Senden scored 12.
In a Tip-Off upset Friday, Edina topped Centennial 66-59. Ella Campbell topped Edina with 17 points. Teammates Dorothy Stotts and Isa Nelson each had 15.
On Saturday night, a balanced Providence Academy team, coached by Conner Goetz, upset Benilde-St. Margaret’s 56-48. Star guard Maddyn Greenway, the daughter of former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway, led the Lions with 18 points. Sisters Grace and Maria Counts had 15 and 10, an point guard Brooke Hohenecker scored a dozen.
