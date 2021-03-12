Girls from four different Lake Conference schools earned places in the top 15 at the State Nordic Skiing Meet March 11 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Leading the Lake pack was Edina junior Maggie Wagner, who took fourth place with a combined time of 24:44.4 for her two races. Sixth place went to Wayzata senior Lauren McCollor (24:56.4) and eighth place went to Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow (24:59.1). Eden Prairie senior Ella Bakken took 15th place with a time of 26:18.0.
The next highest Lake place winners, senior Ingrid Halverson of Wayzata and junior Elsa Bergman of Hopkins took 18th and 23rd places, while Wayzata senior Kathryn House placed 25th.
Wayzata placed fourth in the state team standings behind Forest Lake, St. Paul Highland Park and Duluth East. In addition to McCollor, Halverson and House, Wayzata’s state team includes juniors Diane and Marie Meyer, sophomore Emma Freed and ninth-grader Audrey Parham.
Eden Prairie was sixth in the state team standings with senior Bakken, juniors Ella Williams and Silje Busklein, sophomores Courtney Fussy, Nadia Al-Masri and Eleanor Thomas and ninth-grader Alyssa Ehler.
Hopkins made a good showing as the third Lake team among the top eight. The Royals took eighth with Drevlow, Bergman, seniors Ani Palm, Laci Provenzano and Audrey Urbanowicz and junior Emma Coen-Pesch.
Sophomores Elena Hicks and Maya Mor qualified for state from Minnetonka.
Boys Nordic
In an exciting battle for the State Boys Nordic Meet title March 12, Roger Anderson of Armstrong edged Colin Freed of Wayzata for the individual title 20:11.1 to 20:15.2.
Freed was one of four Lake Conference boys to finish among the top 30 at state. The others are Eden Prairie sophomore Benon Brattebo (eighth in 20:52.3), Edina sophomore Andrew DeFor (13th in 21:02.4) and Wayzata freshman Daniel McCollor (26th in 21:39.8).
Wayzata took third place in the state team standings. In addition to Freed and McCollor, Trojans who skied at state are senior Preston Langland, junior Noah Kaster and sophomores Brenden Hyvare, Luke Jenneke and Fergus Kragenbring.
Eden Prairie was right behind Wayzata in the team standings, taking fourth place. Eagles who skied at state are Brattebo along with seniors Connor Holm, Ethan Koland, Mason Martin and Raleigh Page, junior Anthony Hilligoss and sophomore Colton Warner.
Minnetonka junior A.J. Hemink placed 36th individually at state.
Minneapolis Southwest won the boys state championship with Forest Lake taking the runner-up trophy.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.