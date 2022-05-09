Minnetonka's recording of the Star Spangled banner didn't work prior to the Minnetonka-Chaska softball game last week. So Zariya Anderson (front) and Izzy Guttenfelder led the crowd in singing the anthem. In the game that day, Minnetonka rallied for an 8-5 victory.
Minnetonka High’s girls fastpitch softball team moved two steps closer to winning a high seed in the Section 2AAAA Tournament by beating Chaska 8-5 and Waconia 11-1 in nonconference games last week.
It would have been an even better week, but the Skippers lost 3-2 to section rival Eden Prairie in a Lake Conference game.
“We are 6-4, and that’s a good place to be right now,” Skipper head coach Mary Beth Wiig said after the victory over Waconia May 5. “It looks like Chanhassen will get the No. 1 seed in the section. They have a pitcher who might be the best in the state. Everybody knows about her. We have a fun rivalry with Eden Prairie, and they’re another good team in the section.”
In the win over Waconia, Minnetonka broke it open with nine runs in the sixth inning. “It was one of the few days we didn’t hit a home run,” Wiig said. “We had good at-bats and batted around in the sixth.”
Emma Collins and Emma Swenson both had three hits and three RBIs against Waconia and Izzy Guttenfelder had two hits and an RBI.
The highlight in the victory over Chaska was a three-run homer by Emma Collins.
“We have a lot of good hitters and our team batting average is .358,” Wiig noted. “Emma Collins is batting .500 and Izzy is second with .469.”
Guttenfelder has five home runs so far.
“All but a couple of our girls played varsity last year,” Wiig said.
Bre Kinney is the new starter in the pitchers’ circle. She had one of her better games in the win over Waconia, allowing two hits with six strikeouts.
One of the best things about the Minnetonka squad is its youth. The only seniors on the roster are Emma Swenson and Tori Cruickshank. And the junior class isn’t that big either with Kinney, Emma Collins, Zariya Anderson, Briana Duffy and Lucia Gavin.
Of course, the sophomore class is strong with shortstop Ellie Collins and Guttenfelder in center field as the leaders. The other sophs are infielders Ava Klick and Whitley Wischmeier.
Rounding out the varsity are ninth-grade pitchers Elizabeth Harrison and Emily Campion.
The Skippers will play Edina in a Lake Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Edina’s Pamela Park. Coach K.J. Johnson’s Hornets are even younger than Minnetonka this year and are still looking for their first win in Lake play. The star player for Edina is returning All-State shortstop and senior co-captain Katy Olive.
