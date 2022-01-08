In a close race for the individual title Jan. 5 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, Wayzata High sophomore Daniel McCollor edged Minnetonka senior Alexander Hemink.
McCollor finished the classic Nordic ski with a 5K time of 14.48.2 and Hemink crossed the finish line in 14:54.9.
With six skiers in the top 10, Minnetonka took the team title over Wayzata 553-531. Other team scores were Eden Prairie 514, Hopkins 493 and Edina 412.
Conditions for the race were much colder than for the first event of the Lake Conference season, the skate race two weeks ago at Elm Creek Park Reserve. At the start of the boys race, the temperature was 5 degrees above zero.
Minnetonka skiers, with these times and places, carried the day - Tristan Green (fourth in 15:37.5), Isaac Wilkey (ninth in 16:11.5), Max Westerlund (11th in 16:28.5), Jack Callinan (13th in 16:44.7) and Scott Sorensen (14th in 16:48.2).
McCollor’s Wayzata teammates skied well, but not quite as well as Tonka. Noah Kaster had an outstanding run, taking third place in 15:27.2. Luke Jenneke was Wayzata’s third finisher, placing eighth in 15:58.1.
Notable for Edina, freshman Jace Haerter made the top five for the second meet in a row, placing fifth with a time of 15:40.5. Hopkins seventh-grader Logan Drevlow, the surprise skier in the Lake this season, bettered his 10th place in the opening meet at Elm Creek by placing seventh at Hyland Park Reserve with a time of 15:45.5. The Royals are looking for depth to back up Drevlow. Liam Urbanowicz was second across the finish line for Hopkins, placing 12th in 16:29.6, while Simon White took 16th place in 16:55.2.
Eden Prairie leader Griff Goetz took 10th place with a time of 16:27.5. Hudson Spears and Kedran St. George of the Eagles also skied well, placing 15th and 17th. Benon Brattebo, who was the conference champ in the skate race at Elm Creek, did not participate in the Hyland classic race. His presence would have helped the Eagles compete for team honors with Minnetonka and Wayzata.
Edina hopes to move up in the Nordic ranks at the next varsity meet. Seniors Peter Mans and Charles Contag are proven skiers for coach Andy Turnbull’s Hornets and freshman Liam Garner is making strides in his first varsity season. Campbell Wilmuth and Andrew Gump add depth to Edina’s lineup.
