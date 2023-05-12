First place in Lake Conference girls lacrosse was on the line when Minnetonka played Edina May 9 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. After taking a 12-2 lead into halftime, Edina won the game 17-3. Nicola Santoni led the Hornets with five goals and Mary Velner had a big night with four goals and four assists. Ella Busby added two goals and one assist. Mia Maxwell did her part with three goals, three assists and a ground ball scoop. Kathryn Ewers, Lyric Busby and Josie Moe each had a goal. Tonka’s Clara Gilbert had two goals and Maria DeMann had one.
Royals win upset
Berit Peterson of the Hopkins girls lacrosse team scored four goals May 9 as the Royals upset Wayzata 9-8 at Hopkins High Stadium. The other standout for the Royals was goalie Lauren Olson with 12 saves. Tori Katzenmeyer added five points for the Royals on three goals and two assists. Katie Sikorski led Wayzata with a hat trick.
Anderson signs
Edina senior Brady Anderson, one of the most explosive offensive threats in Class 6A South District football has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy and will begin playing for the Cadets this fall. During his career with the Hornets, Anderson was also an outstanding sprinter for the track team.
Jordan makes history
Eden Prairie High senior Devin Jordan made history during the Section 7AAA True Team Track and Field Meet May 10.
Jordan won the high jump with a best of 6 feet, 6 inches and added first places in the high jump and the triple jump. In Class AAA section track, no other athlete has achieve this trifecta.
The EP athlete, also a football standout, had personal bests of 23 feet in the long jump and 46 feet, 7 inches in the triple jump.
