Santoni leads Edina

First place in Lake Conference girls lacrosse was on the line when Minnetonka played Edina May 9 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. After taking a 12-2 lead into halftime, Edina won the game 17-3. Nicola Santoni led the Hornets with five goals and Mary Velner had a big night with four goals and four assists. Ella Busby added two goals and one assist. Mia Maxwell did her part with three goals, three assists and a ground ball scoop. Kathryn Ewers, Lyric Busby and Josie Moe each had a goal. Tonka’s Clara Gilbert had two goals and Maria DeMann had one.

