An action-packed winter season in Lake Conference sports yielded championships for six of the seven schools. Buffalo was the only school that did not claim at least one Lake title.
Here is a rundown of the championships.
Boys Basketball: Wayzata.
Girls Basketball: Hopkins.
Boys Hockey: Four-way tie between Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata.
Girls Hockey: Edina
Girls Gymnastics: Wayzata.
Wrestling: St. Michael-Albertville.
Boys Aquatics: Edina.
Boys Alpine Skiing: Minnetonka.
Girls Alpine Skiing: Minnetonka.
Boys Nordic Skiing: Wayzata.
Girls Nordic Skiing: Eden Prairie.
All-Lake Gymnastics
Squad is Selected
Lake Conference girls gymnastics coordinator Troy Stein of Edina has released the All-Lake girls gymnastics team for 2021-22.
Wayzata, the Lake Conference and state Class AA champion, leads the selections with five berths. Lake runner-up Hopkins received four berths.
Selections are as follows.
Wayzata: Seniors Sasha Arne, Tatum Bohlsen and Izzy Hayden, junior Ella Millo and seventh-grader Ashley Mouyenga.
Hopkins: Seniors Geanessa Reglos and Torie Trevena, sophomore Annabelle Speers and eighth-grader NyahSymone Britt.
Eden Prairie: Seniors Claire Danciak and Sophia Schwob and junior Sophia Hoang.
Minnetonka: Junior Elena Cantwell and sophomore Emma Callahan.
St. Michael-Albertville: Sophomore Jackie Bergeron.
Edina: Junior Kylie McLenighan.
Buffalo: Junior Audrey Strike.
Honorable Mention: Peyton Libbey, Sophie Goudy and Kasia Kragel of Edina, Cassidy Max, Kate Derosier and Winnie Wallace of Eden Prairie, Kaylee Dehmer, Lydia Field and Lily Jenness of Buffalo, Helena Carlson, Gabby Donnangelo and Molly Lund of Minnetonka, Emma Briggs, Jada Dahlheimer and Jane Dombeck of St. Michael-Albertville, Bella Hurt, Ginaya Love and Vivienne Paulson of Hopkins and Marissa Dennis, Mikaela Lundvall and Kylie Ufheil of Wayzata.
