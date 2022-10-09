With an overall season record of 14-2, Wayzata is back on top in this week’s state volleyball rankings.
Coach Scott Jackson’s team lost the top ranking to Northfield earlier this season, but now Northfield has fallen off slightly and is third in the rankings with a 14-2 mark. Lakeville North is second with a 12-3 record.
It is unusual that no other Lake Conference team in the state’s top 10 this time of year. Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville all have the potential to be there by the end of the season.
Elvestrom rising
Minnetonka High graduate Annika Elvestrom has a 5-1 record for the Creighton University women’s tennis team. A non-scholarship player, Elvestrom is playing mostly third doubles and fifth singles so far as one of three freshmen in the varsity lineup. Last season, Elvestrom led the Tonka Skippers to the state Class AA team championship and won her second state doubles title. The first of the two doubles titles came in 2019 with Sarah Shahbaz as her partner and the second in 2021 was with Elvestrom’s younger sister, Karina.
Soccer playoffs
The Wayzata girls soccer team is undefeated and a prohibitive favorite in Section 6AAA girls soccer. However, head coach Tony Peszneker knows nothing is guaranteed.
“When you’re the favorite, you still have to be good on the day of the game,” he said.
Hopkins is one of the 6AAA contenders to watch with dangerous strikers Abby Hoiska and Avery Petty.
Class 6A football
Edina head football coach Jason Potts, offensive coordinator at Armstrong High before taking the Hornet reins, recently talked about the allure of Class 6A football.
“When you play the big schools in 6A, every crowd is going to be big,” he said. Our kids love the excitement.”
