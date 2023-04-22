Senior captain Devin Jordan of the Eden Prairie boys track and field team set a school record in the very first outdoor meet of the season at the Lake Relays with a long jump of 22 feet, 10 and 1/2 inches.
Adding to his success for the day, Jordan high jumped 6 feet, 4 inches for another first place.
New sprint leaders
With prolific Edina track sprinter Maddie Dahlien graduating, new girls are rolling to sprint championships. In the April 14 Lake Conference Relays, Minnetonka sophomore Zeal Kuku won the 100-meter dash in 12.74 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.26 seconds. Wayzata sophomore Tenley Senden finished second in the 100 in 13.0.
In the 400 meters April 14, Edina sophomore Molly Bennett ran 58.28 to place second behind Wayzata captain Grace Weber. Third place went to St. Michael-Albertville ninth-grader Emma Kvant and Minnetonka’s Kuku placed fourth.
8th-graders playing
Varsity lacrosse teams in the Lake Conference usually include some ninth-graders, but this year eighth-graders have been added by two teams.
Kelsey Pottinger has made the girls team at Eden Prairie High and Brendan Lavender is one of the players on the Wayzata High boys roster.
The Wayzata boys lacrosse roster has six ninth-graders - Ryan Alstead, Sean Hoffmann, Aiden Johnson, Cam Johnson, Odin Schon and Ben Weekly.
