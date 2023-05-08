Edina synchro show
The Edina High synchronized swimming team will have its annual show at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the Art Downey Aquatic Center at South View Middle School.
This is the major fund-raiser for the team each year, and tickets for the show are $10 each.
Carla Steffen, who has coached Edina synchronized swimming for 23 years, announced that this will be her final season as head coach.
Track titans
Two Lake Conference girls track and field teams - Wayzata and Minnetonka - are expected to challenge Rosemount for the state Class AAA title in June. In the Wayzata Relays May 5 at Wayzata High Stadium, Wayzata scored 211 points to 188.5 for Minnetonka. Neither team had a full lineup for the meet, but the final score indicates how close the competition was.
Among the best athletes for Wayzata are distance runners Teegan Anderson, Grace Mignone, Aly Kleyman Grace Weber and Maddie Gullickson plus sprinter Ava Mateega, jumper Kailee Kohrt, pole vaulter Kalea Dale and throwers Katie Kelzenberg and Savannah Wickam. Minnetonka counters with distance runners Evie Malec, Ella Graham, Avery Marasco-Johnson and Megan Corkery, hurdlers Ruby Pajibo and Claire Kohler, sprinter Zeal Kuku and high jumpers Mya Folken and Winona Stone.
Wayzata head coach Alicia Pierskalla is impressed with the quality of the Lake Conference this season. She mentioned Edina and St. Michael-Albertville as other Lake teams that can challenge Wayzata and Minnetonka in the True Team and Minnesota State High School League meets.
Target Field game
Thursday, May 11, is the date for the Minnetonka-Wayzata Lake Conference baseball game at Target Field.
The Twins are playing the San Diego Padres at 12:05 p.m., and then Minnetonka and Wayzata will take the field at approximately 4 p.m. A $20 ticket is good for both games at Target Field.
