Uma shuts them down
Edina High Athena Award winner Uma Corniea, best known as an All-State hockey goalie, showed her goaltending skills on the lacrosse field in 1 14-6 win over Eastview/Eagan April 20.
Corniea made 15 saves on 21 shots in the 50-minute game.
Veteran attackers Mary Velner and Nicola Santoni did most of the work at the other end of the field. Velner netted five goals and Santoni added five. The other member of Edina’s fast attacking trio, Elle Busby, scored a pair of goals as did Mia Maxwell. Lily Santoni contributed one goal. Maxwell was the top playmaker with three assists.
Bamlett delivers
Senior attacker Kylie Bamlett was the dominant player as the Eden Prairie girls lacrosse team beat Hopkins 17-5 in the Lake Conference opener April 20.
Bamlett, who played power forward for the Eagle basketball team this winter, scored six goals. Three other Eagles had hat tricks against Hopkins. Brinley Hopper had six points on four goals and two assists while Lauren Rice and Kaci Kochevar-Call had three goals each. Avery Wallace scored a goal and Sara David played a big role in the win with seven assists. EP goalies Kate Derosier and Addy Badon each played 25 minutes.
Lindsay Schuchard led Hopkins with two goals while Avery Shaw had a goal and an assist. Also scoring for the Royals were Tori Katzenmeyer and Berit Peterson.
Wayzata wins two
Wayzata High’s girls lacrosse team is off to a great start with a 15-10 win over Buffalo and an 8-5 win over Champlin Park last week.
Ainsley Owens and Katie Sikorski had hat tricks against Buffalo and Evie Marks scored five goals.
Sikorski led the way against Champlin Park with two goals and two assists. Risa Bumgardner scored a hat trick and Owens had two goals plus one assist.
