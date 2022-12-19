Turner turns pro
Former Wayzata High soccer forward Morgan Turner has joined the professional ranks following a successful career at DePaul University.
In her first three games with Sport Clube Uniao in Portugal’s first division, Turner has scored three goals.
Scoring is nothing new for Turner, who was All-Lake Conference for coach Tony Peszneker at Wayzata. In 80 starts with DePaul, she scored 31 goals.
Zbiljic transfers
Former Minnetonka High soccer midfielder Jelena Zbiljic, who lettered for three seasons for the University of Illinois-Chicago, has transferred to the University of Minnesota for the 2023 season.
“I chose the University of Minnesota because I wanted to come back home and play at a high level,” the Excelsior resident said.
Last summer Zbiljic played for Minnesota Aurora. During her days at Minnetonka she made All-Lake Conference in 2017 and 2019 and won All-State first-team honors in 2019. Her high school coach was Jeff Hopkins.
Playing for MSU
Three former Wayzata High basketball players are with Minnesota State University, Moorhead this winter. Wing Gavin Baumgartner and guard Jacob Beeninga are in the starting lineup for the Dragons and Jacob’s younger brother Eddie Beeninga is a key reserve.
The Dragons recently scored a 102-71 victory over the University of Minnesota-Crookston. In addition to Baumgartner and Jacob Beeninga, former All-Lake forward Dane Zimmer from Hopkins is a starter for the Dragons.
Hockey rankings
The Tradition State Class AA boys hockey rankings show Lake powers Minnetonka and Wayzata holding the top two spots, but that was before Minnetonka lost 4-1 to Chanhassen Dec. 10. In that game the Storm scored two empty-net goals in the final minute.
Tradition top 10: 1. Minnetonka, 2. Wayzata, 3. Rogers, 4. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 5. Maple Grove, 6. Andover, 7. St. Thomas Academy, 8. Lakeville South, 9. Hill-Murray, 10. Holy Family Catholic.
