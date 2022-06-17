Lake Conference schools made a statement in the State Class AAA Boys and Girls Track and Field Meets June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High.
All seven of the Lake girls teams placed among the top 20 with Minnetonka second, Edina third, Wayzata fourth, St. Michael-Albertville fifth, Eden Prairie ninth, Hopkins 18th and Buffalo 20th.
Rosemount outscored the Minnetonka girls 93-81 in the race for first. Based on this year’s results and the athletes who will be returning next year, Minnetonka and Wayzata will be among the favorites to win the Minnesota State High School League Meet. Minnetonka won the State Class AAA True Team Meet in 2022 and has a good shot at repeating with the return of top personnel, including distance runners Maya Mor and Ella Graham, hurdlers Claire Kohler and Ruby Pajibo, sprinters Zeal Kuku, Briena Giebel and Lucy Hiller and high jumpers Mya Folken and Winona Stone to name a few. Wayzata will return a very strong distance crew led by Abbey Nechanicky, Teegan Anderson, Grace Weber and Grace Mignone, plus sprinters Mini Jallah and Tenley Senden, thrower Katie Kelzenberg and jumper Kailee Kohrt..
Four boys track and field teams placed in the top 20 at the State Class AAA Meet with Eden Prairie seventh, Wayzata 10th, Minnetonka 13th and Buffalo 15th. Edina would have no doubt made the top 20, as well, but captain Joe Manser, one of the state’s sprint leaders, suffered an injury two days prior to state prelims.
Jaime Grossman is
new Shakopee Coach
Girls hockey coach Jaime Grossman has moved from Eden Prairie to Shakopee for the 2022-23 season. This is Grossman’s third head coaching assignment. He coached Holy Angels and Eden Prairie to state berths.
Replacing Grossman at Eden Prairie is Steve Persian, who was head coach at Breck (2018-20) and Orono (2012-2018).
