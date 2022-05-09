Hopkins High running phenom Sydney Drevlow scored the most significant win of her prep track career Friday, April 29, at the Hamline Elite Meet.
Pitted against three of the state’s best milers, Drevlow won a close race with a 1600 time of 4:56.52. It was close at the wire with Isabella Roemer of Chanhassen taking second place in 4:56.78. Ali Weimer, the state cross country champ from St. Michael-Albertville, took third place, while Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky placed fourth.
Drevlow might be the best endurance athlete in Lake Conference history by the time she graduates from Hopkins in 2025. In addition to being a great track runner, she is top five in the state in both cross country and Nordic skiing. Remarkable, considering she is only a ninth-grader.
Same Scores in
Lacrosse Games
Has this ever happened before in Lake Conference lacrosse?
The Minnetonka High boys and girls teams both won 12-3 April 27 at Hopkins.
In the boys game, Minnetonka forward Isaac Forst recorded a hat trick and teammates Seth Heaney, Stephen Reddington and Bod Richard each added two goals. Easton Freed, William Sadowski and Ben Schuster all scored one goal. Sean Carroll played the first 36 minutes in Minnetonka’s goal before Jackson Woodley finished the game.
Minnetonka’s girls surged behind a hat trick from Jordyn Helling. Ava Rajala and Clara Gilbert each added a pair of goals. Other goals were by Courtney Youngquist, Maria Demann, Ava Wixo, Elli Fuchs and Ruby Swenson. Grace Keller made seven saves in Minnetonka’s net. Tori Katzenmeyer scored two goals for Hopkins.
Boye Mafe is
Picked by Seattle
Former Hopkins football star Boye Mafe was taken 40th overall and second by Seattle in the NFL draft last week.
The defensive lineman runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and has a vertical leap of 41.5 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.