Taylor Woodson, the two-time All-Lake forward for the Hopkins High basketball team, leaves behind the best legacy in Royals history. In six seasons of varsity basketball, Woodson played on teams that had a 130-7 record.
She finished her career with 1,645 points and 681 rebounds and two state Class AAAA championships.
“Taylor is everything a coach could ask for,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “Her work ethic is second to none.”
As a 6-1 forward, Woodson has the ball skills of a point guard and the physicality to rebound against centers.
Woodson’s next stop is the University of Michigan women’s basketball program.
Schuster’s scoring
The most dangerous attacker in Lake Conference boys lacrosse this spring is Minnetonka’s Ben Schuster. Very few teams have had an answer for his speed, endurance and shooting accuracy.
Schuster scored four goals in a hard-fought 11-9 victory over Eden Prairie at Aerie Stadium recently. He had help from teammate Gabe Miller who had six points on three goals and three assists.
Sean Carroll played a good game in goal for the Skippers with 13 saves.
Berkvam leaves Tonka
Minnetonka High girls basketball coach Brian Cosgriff has lost his No. 1 assistant, Andy Berkvam, who recently accepted the head coach position at Lakeville North.
In a previous stint as head coach of the Lakeville Panthers, Berkvam won state championships in 2001, 2002 and 2010. He left to coach the Northfield High boys team, and then signed on as Cosgriff’s assistant last season. One of Berkvam’s former players, Shelly (Soule) Clemons, coached Lakeville North to state this year.
Minnetonka went 18-10 overall in 2022-23, which made Cosgriff’s career record as a head coach 587-77.
Before taking the Minnetonka job this season, coach Cosgriff guided the Hopkins girls for 21 seasons and won seven state titles.
