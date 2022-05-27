Edina and Eden Prairie will represent the Lake Conference in State Class AA Boys Team Tennis after winning section titles last week.
The No. 2-ranked Hornets mowed down The Blake School 7-0 in the Section 6AA finals, while Eden Prairie bested Lake rival Minnetonka 7-0 in the Section 2AA finals. In Section 5AA, No. 1-ranked Wayzata was upset by Orono 4-3 in the finals.
Eden Prairie Boys
Shine in Lacrosse
Eden Prairie High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Orono 10-4 May 21 at Orono High School with Trent Stansberry scoring a hat trick and teammates Connor Whitley and Ben Reisdorf netting two goals each. Carter Cole, Daniel Burke and Noah Ekness also scored. Eagle goalie Adam Berger made five saves.
Eden Prairie won a close boys lacrosse test 6-5 over Mahtomedi May 24. Whitley led the Eagles with four goals, while Burke was another key player with two goals and two assists.
Ava Wixo Stars in
Tonka Lacrosse Loss
Despite the brilliant play of Ava Wixo, the Minnetonka girls lacrosse team lost a 9-8 nonconference decision to Farmington May 23. Wixo creased Farmington’s net with five goals and added one assist. Clara Gilbert added two goals for the Skippers and Elli Fuchs had one.
Wayzata Boys Romp
Over Mounds View
Wayzata High’s boys lacrosse team dominated play during a 14-3 nonconference victory over the Mounds View Mustangs May 24.
Avery Darula assumed his usual leadership role for the Trojan boys, scoring five goals. Teammates Matthew Larson, Cullen Britz and Jack Peterson each scored two goals. Single goals were added by Bennett Brown, Will Malecha and Otto Berg. Cameron Weiner made three saves for the win in goal.
In another recent nonconference game, Wayzata lost a defensive struggle to Shakopee 8-4. Darula scored two goals for Wayzata. Peterson and Gus Anderson each had one.
Bobby Brink Tops
National Scoring
Former Minnetonka High hockey star Bobby Brink led Denver University to the NCAA title this winter while leading the nation in scoring. The crafty forward had 57 points on 14 goals and 43 assists and led the Pioneer skaters in power-play goals with five.
