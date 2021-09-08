St. Olaf Showcase
is Lake’s pep fest
The St. Olaf Showcase cross country meet opened the season for many of the state’s best high school boys and girls teams at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
At the finish line, the showcase looked more like a Lake Conference pep fest. The top three teams in the girls race were Lake powers Minnetonka, Wayzata and St. Michael Albertville. In the boys race it was more of the same with Wayzata winning the championship and Minnetonka taking third place. Hopkins was sixth the boys and girls races.
The individual results showed St. Michael-Albertville senior and Hopkins ninth-grader Sydney Drevlow out in front. Weimer won the race in 17:46 and Drevlow placed second in 17:54. Those would be fast times at the end of the season, let alone the first week of the season. Abbey Nechanicky, the defending Lake Conference champion, was comfortable third in the St. Olaf Showcase in 18:09. Other Lake Conference girls making the top 10 are Hopkins’ Daphne Grobstein (18:48), Wayzata’s Teegan Anderson in (19:00.7), Minnetonka’s Ella Graham (19:00.8), Minnetonka’s Elizabeth Weider (19:02) and Hopkins’ Ella Bergman (19:03.
The top individual finisher among the Lake boys, Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles, ran 15:38, which is a fast 5K on any course. Buffalo’s James Dorado is the only other Lake runner in the top 10 with his time of 16:16. Tony Provenzano took 13th place in 16:24. The top finisher for Wayzata’s champions, Hamza Mohamed, ran 16:25 for 14th place. Alex Foss was next for Wayzata in 16:39.
Olivia Swenson is
out for Wayzata
A season-ending injury to outside hitter Olivia Swenson makes Wayzata’s quest for the state volleyball tighter tougher, but the Trojans still have her twin sister, Stella Swenson, orchestrating the attack. MaxPreps ranks Monticello No. 1 in Class AAA with Lake powers Wayzata, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie at 2, 3 and 4.
