Defense has been the hallmark of Wayzata High’s boys lacrosse success over the Chad Herr coaching era.
In a nonconference game May 12, the Trojans shut down back-fence rival Orono 7-2. Goalie Henry Kirt played a big role in the win with five saves.
On the offensive side, Avery Darula performed brilliantly with five points on three goals and two assists. Matthew Larson, Evan Weatherford, Gus Anderson and Bennett Brown had the other goals for the Trojans.
Edina Girls Rout
Buffalo Bison 12-2
In girls soccer May 12, the Edina High girls team was quick to pounce on opportunities in a 12-2 Lake Conference win over the Buffalo Bison. Elle Busby scored a hat trick and added an assist, while Hornet captain Cordelia Flemming continued her bid for All-State honors with two goals and two assists.
Other goals for Edina were scored by Emerson Gorney, Mary Velner, Jane Kuehl, Josie Moe, Mia Maxwell, Nicola Santoni and Emma Rappillini.
Uma Corniea was Edina’s winning goalie. Fans of the girls hockey team saw her in a similar role during the winter sports season.
Score, Sikorski
Rack Up the Goals
Does any other team in Lake Conference girls lacrosse have a scoring duo to match Wayzata’s Ava Score and Katie Sikorski?
The Trojan offensive leaders each had four goals against Orono last week during a 12-9 loss to Armstrong.
Eden Prairie Girls
Beat Tonka 14-13
One of the most exciting games of the Lake Conference girls lacrosse season was Eden Prairie’s 14-13 victory May 12 at Minnetonka. As usual All-State candidates Josie Lillquist and Taylor Kotschevar-Call led Eden Prairie. Lillquist piled up 10 points with seven goals and three assists, while Kotschevar-Call added a hat trick plus one assist. Minnetonka attackers Ava Wixo and Ava Rajala scored five goals apiece.
