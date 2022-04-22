Senior Taylor Kotschevar-Call is working toward an All-American season. She had six goals and one assist April 21 as the Eden Prairie Eagles beat Hopkins 19-3 in the Lake Conference opener at Hopkins High Stadium. Josie Lillquist also had a huge game for the Eagles with 10 points on four goals and six assists. Kaci Kotschevar-Call, Taylor’s younger sister, cashed in for four points on two goals and two assists.
Eden Prairie gave state powerhouse Benilde-St. Margaret’s a good run in a recent nonconference game, but lost a 12-11 decision. Taylor Kotschevar-Call and Lillquist each had four goals.
Hat Trick Scored
by Avery Shaw
Hopkins High’s girls are on a building cycle on the lacrosse field. The Royals lost their season opener to Shakopee 13-6, but had several bright spots, including a hat trick from Avery Shaw. Laura Schuchard added a pair of goals. Leah Bosch played the full game in goal for Hopkins. She was an All-Lake Conference goalie during the hockey season.
Edina Girls Lacrosse
is as Good as Ever
Edina lost its all-time leading scorer, Haley Reeck, to graduation, but the Hornet girls lacrosse team needs no sympathy.
In their nonconference season opener, the Hornets put on an offensive show in drilling Visitation 17-1. Senior Cordelia Flemming led the attack with four goals and one assist, while teammates Elle Busby and Carter Balan each had a hat trick.
Lake Boys Lacrosse
Teams Playing Well
As usual, Lake Conference boys lacrosse is an elite league.
April 21, Minnetonka held off St. Michael-Albertville 11-10. Jackson Blanks led the Skippers with four goals, while teammates Isaac Forst and Ben Schuster had three each.
Owen Carlson of Buffalo scored seven goals in a 19-5 win over Wayzata April 21. Matthew Larson led the Trojans with two goals.
