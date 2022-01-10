For one of the rare times in the history of the Maroon & Gold Aquatics Meet at the University of Minnesota, a team from the Lake Conference is not the champion.
Creighton Prep, the Omaha, Neb. powerhouse, won the 2022 title recently with 650 points. Breck-Blake co-op placed second with 567 points. Then, the Lake Conference teams took the next four places - Edina 512, Eden Prairie 406, Wayzata 366 and Minnetonka 354.
Throughout the meet, Lake Conference competitors earned high places.
The action began with the 200-yard medley relay. Eden Prairie placed third with Luke Logue, Brian Shi, Yash Salunke and Eric Howard swimming 1:37.70. Fourth place went to the Edina team of Patrick Horton, Kai Taft, Matthew Walker and Rohan D’Souza with a time of 1:37.93. Wayzata took seventh place with Arthur Wei, Ethan Li, Gray Sisco and Leo Kenigsberg swimming 1:41.74.
Places 4-8 in the 200-yard freestyle went to Eden Prairie’s Salunke, Minnetonka’s Matt Gendreau, Edina’s Walker, Eden Prairie’s Gus Marin and Edina’s Brennan Hughes.
Breck-Blake’s Charlie Egeland won the 200 individual in 1:51.14, beating Nebraska state champ John Watson on a touch-out. Kai Taft of Edina placed fifth and Minnetonka’s Ryan McGuirk was seventh.
Breck-Blake won another race in the 50 freestyle with Charlie Crosby setting a meet record of 20.05. Edina’s Mike Thurk took second place and Eden Prairie’s Logue placed third and Edina’s Nico Leibert and Max Dow were fourth and sixth.
Henry Ross of Wayzata won the diving championship with a high score of 396.95 and his teammate Nicholas Haseman placed third with 369.65.
Edina’s Horton took the 100 butterfly title in 50.79 and Minnetonka’s Carson Witte was runner-up in 51.43. Places 3-5 went to Eden Prairie’s Logue, Edina’s Walker and Minnetonka’s Henry Rosenhagen.
Thurk of Edina was second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.56. Salunke of Eden Prairie swam 48.16 for fourth place and Edina’s Dow took sixth in 48.63.
Swimmers from Creighton Prep finished 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. Edina’s Hughes was the Lake Conference leader in fifth place.
Edina took third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Thurk, Leibert, Dow and Hughes swimming 1:27.48. Minnetonka’s team of Witte, Graham Muench, Daniel Shelstad and Ryan Diede placed fourth in 1:29.04.
Breck-Blake’s Crosby won the 100 backstroke in 49.23. Horton of Edina was second in 51.98 and Minnetonka’s McGuirk was fifth.
The champion in the 100 breaststroke, Breck-Blake’s Egeland, swam 56.41. The top Lake finisher, Minnetonka’s Witte, was fourth in 56.99. Taft and D’Souza of Edina placed sixth and seventh. Wayzata’s Li was eighth.
Breck-Blake finished on a high note with a win in the 400 free relay. Crosby, Henry Webb, Cayden Liao and Egeland went 3:06.71. Edina was second with Horton, D’Souza, Walker and Leibert swimming 3:11.30. Eden Prairie was third in 3:11.89 with Marin, Logue, Howard and Salunke.
